AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/03/2024 – 21:44

The ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) ended this Saturday (2, Friday night in Brasília) with the failure of negotiations on subsidies for fishing and agriculture, the two central themes of this conference held in Abu Dhabi.

The 13th Ministerial Conference highlighted the deep divisions that exist between the organization's 164 member countries, in a context of geopolitical tensions that threaten world trade.

“I will conclude with a speech attributed to Winston Churchill, who said: “Success is not definitive. Failure is not fatal. What counts is the value of continuing”, declared the director-general of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“We worked hard this week, we achieved some important things and were unable to complete others,” he said.

The Emirati chairman of the meeting, Thani Al Zeyoudi, acknowledged the limitations at the closing press conference.

“Despite our efforts, we were unable to agree on some texts of great importance to many of our members,” said Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade.

– Agreement on electronic commerce –

The WTO is the only international organization that establishes trade rules between countries and requires the consensus of all its members to seal an agreement. At this meeting, only a last-minute agreement on e-commerce was reached.

“Although electronic commerce has been saved, we can talk about a crisis at the WTO,” said a source close to the discussions, which lasted five days.

In 2022, the WTO reached a first agreement to ban subsidies for so-called INDNR (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing, overexploited bank fishing and unregulated high-sea fishing, with some exceptions for developing countries. .

Diplomats meeting at the WTO headquarters in Geneva reached a draft agreement that included flexibility and advantages for developing countries.

But some members, especially India, have demanded more concessions, including transition periods granted to developing countries that others consider too long.

The agreement on agriculture seemed complex, after the sector's protests that shook Europe and India, and generated concern within governments.

The negotiators tried to approve a text that listed the topics that deserve deeper debate, but were faced with India's demand that the temporary measures adopted by the WTO be replaced by permanent rules, for example, to regulate the public storage of agricultural inventories .

The ministerial meeting reached an agreement to save a moratorium on customs duties for digital transfers, which was extended for another two years.

This moratorium has been extended on a regular basis since 1998, when WTO member countries agreed for the first time not to impose customs duties on electronic commerce in digital products.