BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization on Wednesday authorized China to impose countervailing tariffs worth $645 million on goods from the United States in a 10-year case.

The trade war between the United States and China escalates

China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge tariffs imposed by the United States between 2008 and 2012, mostly during the term of former US President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products, claiming that they were receiving government subsidies.