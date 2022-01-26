A World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitrator has ruled that China could impose tariffs on US goods worth up to $645 million in a trade dispute that preceded moves by the United States under President Donald Trump.

China will be able to impose tariffs on US products. This is how the World Trade Organization (WTO) resolved a dispute between the United States and the Asian giant that dated back to 2012, after the North American country taxed imports of solar panels, pipes, steel cylinders, kitchen shelves, among other products that arrived in the American Union from its territory.

In May 2012, the United States, under the Barack Obama administration, announced the imposition of tariffs on about 22 Chinese products on the grounds that China was flooding the market with government-subsidized products.

In that report, according to the British media ‘The Guardian’, the United States stated that China had sold solar panels at a price lower than their manufacturing cost, for which they decided to impose tariffs of 31% on some 60 Chinese panel exporters. plots that were investigated by US authorities.

The ruling issued by the WTO exceeds the claim of China, which had requested compensation in the order of 2,400 million dollars a year. For its part, the United States indicated that a fair compensation would not have exceeded 106 million dollars per year.

The decision allows China to initiate measures to balance what, according to the WTO, “were unfair US tariffs” on some Chinese products, including: thermal paper, solar panels, wind towers, steel sinks and various types of pipelines.

“We determine that the level of benefits to China, as a result of the WTO-inconsistent methodologies used by the United States in countervailing duty proceedings regarding products imported from China, is USD 645.121 million per year,” reads the statement. part of the statement.

The announcement, made by the WTO on January 26, follows the July 2019 decision issued by the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB), where it was already stated that the United States had hindered the institution due to its refusal to appoint new judges for the body that acts as a kind of court of appeals.

The United States asks for changes in the WTO after the ruling

This has not been the only decision amid the commercial turbulence between China and the United States. The dispute between the two countries reached its climax during the Donald Trump administration, which pressured China with the imposition of tariffs as part of its plan to reduce the trade gap between the two countries.

However, the United States has maintained that China benefits from a friendlier treatment within the WTO because it is considered a developing economy, something highly criticized by Donald Trump, and this gives it a series of benefits such as the elimination or reduced tariffs or longer periods to comply with agreements.

Following the decision, Adam Hodge, spokesman for the Office of the United States Trade Representative, noted that “the decision underscores the need to reform WTO rules, which had been used to protect non-commercial markets in China, whose economic practices undermine fair and market-oriented competition.

“The decision is deeply disappointing. It reflects erroneous interpretations by the Appellate Body that harm the ability of WTO members to defend our workers and businesses from China’s trade-distorting subsidies,” Hodge added.

In China, no government representative has spoken about the decision that represents a new setback for the United States against the body. It is worth remembering that, in November 2019, the WTO granted China the right to apply retaliatory tariffs worth 3.58 billion dollars after finding flaws in the way Washington determined whether Chinese products were being dumped in China. the US market.

With Reuters, AP, EFE and Chinese media