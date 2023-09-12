The World Trade Organization (WTO) published a report this Tuesday in which it calls for greater economic integration between countries and asks to end the trend towards fragmentation for geopolitical reasons. The WTO sees a reglobalization drive as necessary, not only to create more wealth and reduce inequalities, but as a barrier against war, in line with the theory of the golden arches, refuted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which ensured that two Countries in which there were McDonald’s could never confront each other.

“The post-1945 international economic order was built on the idea that interdependence between nations through greater trade and economic ties would foster peace and shared prosperity. For most of the last 75 years, this idea guided policymakers and helped lay the foundations for an unprecedented era of growth, higher living standards and poverty reduction,” recalls the WTO Director-General. , Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in the foreword to the report.

Terms like deglobalization either decoupling are becoming increasingly popular in expert analyzes of the future of commerce. The pandemic spread the idea in the West that depending on the Asian supply of essential goods – from masks to semiconductors – was something close to reckless, and, therefore, it was necessary to relocate part of the production, even if that meant a step back in the exchange system in force for decades, based on the import of cheap products and services from countries where labor costs much less, with China as a major beneficiary.

But not only the virus has changed that perception: the start of the war in Ukraine turned Russia into an international pariah, and the growing mutual distrust between Beijing and Washington, which have exchanged trade vetoes – especially in the sale of high technology susceptible to be used for military purposes – has accentuated the idea that the world is heading towards a bloc policy, what some call a new cold war. At stake, world hegemony.

The WTO points out that the impact of these growing trade tensions “is beginning to be felt” in flows between China and the United States, although in a subtle way. Bilateral trade between both nations reached a record in 2022, but its composition changed due to the imposed tariffs, “with a strong slowdown in trade in some product categories, such as semiconductors,” the text states. Chips are a key element for technological progress, but also for the arms industry, which is why the bans decreed by Washington, which has blocked exports of the most advanced chips to China, have pushed Beijing to allocate million-dollar investments in search of self-sufficiency, in another blow to the idea of ​​globalization that has prevailed since the end of World War II.

WTO secretariat calculations find, for example, that trade flows in goods between two hypothetical geopolitical blocs – based on voting patterns in the UN General Assembly – have grown between 4% and 6%. slower than trade within those blocks. But he believes that it is still early to say that we are immersed in a process of accelerated deglobalization, because international trade continues to grow, especially digital services, environmental goods and global value chains.

The WTO has detected that the number of trade complaints it has received has multiplied by nine between 2015 and 2022. And it observes a growing trend towards unfair competition, as States reinforce certain sectors of their economy through public subsidies, thus altering the terrain. of gambling at will, for the benefit of those with more financial muscle.

The entity perceives a rise in the skeptical message with the virtues of interdependence, considered by a certain narrative as a vice. “Recent crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have fueled the perception that globalization exposes economies to excessive risks.”

National security

The text explains that the links between trade and national security are increasing in the queries it receives, and insists on the benefits of reglobalization as the key to breaking down trade barriers, and facilitating the diversification of partners to buy and sell from, which It mitigates the risk of trade policies being used as weapons, as their impact loses strength. In his analysis, he considers a certain disengagement inevitable due to geopolitical dynamics, which he describes as “unstable” and “with a tendency toward polarization,” but maintains that excessive fragmentation “would negatively affect security.”

The report also defends the role of the WTO as a mediator in ongoing trade disputes. “The WTO is not perfect, far from it. But the case for strengthening the trading system is much stronger than the case for abandoning it,” says DG Okonjo-Iweala.

