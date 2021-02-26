Henry cavill has a large fan base that expanded further with his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in the series of The witcher.

A group of fans is asking for the cancellation of Henry cavill, and all because at some point it was a couple of Gina Carano.

For dating Gina Carano, they ask to cancel Henry Cavill

It seems that the internet is unforgiving, not even the things we did in the past, so Henry cavill is in the middle of a controversy over something that ended in 2014.

If you didn’t know, at some point the actor had a relationship with Gina Carano, who was recently harshly criticized for some of her comments, so some people assumed that Cavill think alike.

This caused a wave of negative comments to be unleashed against the actor, whom they already consider as someone detestable despite the fact that seven years have passed since their breakup.

‘Every time I see news about Gina Carano, I do nothing but think. Henry Cavill, bro… what kind of shit are you into? ‘

‘I can’t wait for the day when #HenryCavill decides to star with Gina Carano in the next @benshapiro movie. The world is a joke #CancellHenryCavill #CancelDisneyPlus #FireGinaCarano‘.

‘I just found out that Henry Cavill and Gina Carano dated. My day is ruined. ‘

Although the two were a couple for a long time, that does not mean that the actor shares Carano’s ideas, and who knows, their breakup could well be due to differences in that regard.

The ideal would be to judge Henry cavill for their own actions and not someone else’s, so they need to calm down a bit before asking someone to be canceled.

