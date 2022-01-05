Final fantasy 7 It is one of the best known, loved and most important games in the history of videogames. His plot, his characters, and what he meant to the franchise have given him a place in the hearts of many players. That is why a remake of this great title was never a bad idea.

After years of clues about its development, the remake of Final fantasy 7 finally reached the consoles of PlayStation during 2020. This reimagining received a lot of praise from players and critics that many wanted to give it a try. The title left the exclusivity of Sony to make its way to PC at the end of 2021. Of course, on this platform modders have already done their thing.

A Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod lets you take on Ronald McDonald

Those who have ever eaten at the well-known fast food chain, McDonald’s meet your pet: the clown Ronald McDonald. If you have a clown phobia or childhood trauma related to this character, a mod of Final Fantasy 7 Remake it could be therapeutic.

On December 29, the user of Nexus Mods, Crandifff, shared his curious creation. His mod allows you to convert the powerful villain from Final fantasy 7, Sephiroth, in a somewhat dangerous version of Ronald McDonald. Of course the internet couldn’t wait to put this one-winged angel look on.

The mod of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has the name of ‘Sephironald‘and although it seems something quite’ random ‘, the truth is that this amalgam of characters has already existed for a while. In fact, if you search for that name, you will come across various images about it. There are even some that show his rival: the Colonel Cloud, a combination of Cloud strife and the mascot of KFC.

If you are interested in using the creation of Crandifff you can download it directly from Nexus Mods. This way you could add some hilarity to your new game and take some seriousness out of the amazing fights against Sephiroth. We’ll see what other curiosities modders will bring us for the future of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

For more news about videogames, we recommend:

[Fuente]