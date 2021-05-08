It is not the first time that a political actor uses the image of a popular work of current culture for his propaganda. In fact, it is quite recurrent to see public officials using as a reference or blatantly copying other intellectual properties, such as the case of Lady’s Gambit.

This happened recently with Layda Sansores, current candidate for governor of Campeche for the Morena party in Mexico. The senator of the Mexican Republic also shared on social networks an announcement of the next debate that she will have with the candidates of the other parties.

However, instead of generating empathy, he earned the ridicule of Twitter users, who immediately noticed that Sansores had imitated the promotional poster of Lady’s Gambit, the popular series of Netflix.

The candidate of Brunette posed as he did Anya Taylor-Joy, in his role as Beth Harmon, the protagonist of Lady’s Gambit. He even used the same elements of the billboard in his political propaganda, with the pieces and a chessboard.

Teasing rained down on Layda Sansores

Social networks did not forgive Morena’s candidate. As soon as he published the tweet on your official profile, began to receive thousands of criticisms and negative comments. Especially because of the lack of originality for its propaganda.

‘Not even in this they can do something different? It’s like the metaphor for your ‘change’. It’s the same but disguised, ‘wrote the user bikit_cho. Still others continued the comparisons between the original poster and the Sansores copy, poking fun at Morena’s maladaptation.

They also used Lupe’s meme, the cute stuffed monkey who doesn’t like to hear certain news. Users were responsible for making fun through memes, while Sansores did not comment on it. Your main concern must be elsewhere.

