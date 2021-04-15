When a person is passionate about something, it is normal for him to want to demonstrate it at any cost. There are those who buy accessories to show off their tastes or those who even get a tattoo related to their hobby. However, there are also those who want to inherit their fanaticism in another way and decide to name their children according to what they like.

Such is the case of a father in San Luis Potosi, although we must say that he took his passion for Call of duty. Via social media, Eddie Machuca shared a publication in which he boasts the name that his son will carry all his life.

To the surprise of his friends and the rest of the users on Facebook, he registered the little boy with the name of Warzone Doll, alluding to the video game of Activision that since its launch has become a worldwide success.

Call of Duty inspired a name that went viral

Eddie published a recent photograph in which he is seen with his wife, who is holding the little boy in her arms Warzone. The father, proud, shows the birth certificate of his son, adding in the caption that ‘officially‘he was able to name it as he had planned.

The visibility of the original publication remained as public, so it did not take long to go viral on social networks. It reached almost 10 thousand shares, more than 4 thousand comments and more than 5 thousand reactions, thanks to the name inspired by Call of duty.

Of course, among so many people who came to the publication of Warzone Doll, there were several comments mocking the name and others that took it sensibly. However, Eddie himself is happy that his son takes Call of duty in the name.

And how would you put your son according to his favorite video game? We are sure that there are very good options.

