‘Shingeki no kyojin‘is in the final stretch of his hit anime. The manga came to an end recently, but we have yet to see the adaptation of the last chapters of the story of Eren Yaeger and his fight against the titans. This last part of the anime will arrive in early 2022.

Since fans are eager for the end of Shingeki no Kyojin. MAPPA, the Japanese animation studio in charge of bringing anime to life, had a panel where a poster from the last season and there was a conversation with the director of the anime, Yuichiro hayashi.

What about the director of Shingeki no Kyojin?

Although the news about the last season Shingeki no Kyojin they were good. The look of Hayashi caused concern among viewers who immediately took to social media to comment on his sickly countenance. Some with memes and others with messages of concern.

Although at the moment the exact reason why the director of Shingeki no Kyojin is in this state, it would not be strange to think that it is due to the pressure to create a final season that satisfies the fans, who have already proven that they can be very critical of anime.

The latest episodes of Shingeki no Kyojin They will arrive early next year and we can finally see the outcome of the events in the anime. The last thing we saw was that Eren Y Marley they were on their way to The day and also apparently we will have another great showdown between Eren and Reiner.

Although we already know how the manga ended, there are some rumors that the anime will have a somewhat different ending. Whether it’s the same ending or a different ending, do you think the ending is to the liking of the fans? I hope so so that the poor Hayashi I can sleep now.

