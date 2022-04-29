Zengő Motorsport continues the adventure in the FIA ​​WTCR also for the 2022 season, but with a different driver line-up.

After closing 2021 with a double win, the Hungarian team reduced the commitment from four to two cars, confirming Rob Huff at the wheel and hiring Dániel Nagy to drive the Goodyear-wheeled Cupra Leon Competición.

“I don’t want to say what we can achieve because we will see it at the end of the season, but we are very confident of our two drivers, Rob Huff and Dani Nagy – said Team Principal, Zoltán Zengő – We have the experience and talent of ‘Huffy’ and we know he can get everything out of the car and out of himself. “

“At the same time, it will motivate Dani, help him grow and find his way on the track. We believe this is a great line-up with a WTCC Champion and a young Hungarian talent in our team.”

“We know that we can focus on the work done in recent years and we will do everything to show and demonstrate that what we did in Sochi was no accident, but that we can do it again. With two cars we can concentrate better than four and that should bring us. more results “.

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición Photo by: WTCR

Huff, 42, won the WTCC title in 2012 and has three WTCR victories to date, including one in last season’s final round.

“There is the old saying that your value is that of your last race: we won both. With Zengő we are both quite old and wise with a lot of experience to know that it will be a difficult start to the season because things get worse. they are defined quite late, but there is nothing that is out of our reach, “says the boy from Cambridge.

“We are confident in the car we have and in our abilities, it is our job to give everything we can in the first race and show our intentions. But WTCR is a world series and we are against the best drivers and teams in the world on the most demanding circuits in the world. planet”.

“It is never easy, but between me and the Zengő team we have full confidence in what we are doing and we will do everything we can to show this confidence on the track.”

Daniel Nagy, Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA, Cupra e-Racer Photo by: Pure ETCR

Fresh from his PURE ETCR adventure with Zengő Motorsport’s Cupra in 2021, 24-year-old Nagy faces a new challenge.

“I was waiting for a chance in the last two years to do a full season in the WTCR, but it never came and by now I thought it wasn’t even there for 2022, I was resigned. Then I got a call from a good friend, Zoltán Zengő, who asked me if I was available to join his team and Rob Huff in trying to continue his dream of putting Hungarian engineers and young drivers in the World Touring Car, so I simply said yes “, explains the Hungarian.

“Rob has always been very nice to me even when I was in the back in the WTCC with an old car. He’s already helping me a lot and it’s a wonderful opportunity for me to learn from one of the greatest touring car legends. It means a lot to me and I hope it will help me continue the learning we started a couple of years ago. “

“My goal is to win at least one race, but motorsport is not easy and we will certainly have to be careful at the beginning to get to know the car, the tire and some tracks. I want to feel like I have done everything possible.”