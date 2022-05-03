BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse will compete for both titles, teams and drivers, in the second season with the competitive Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

Ahead of the first round of the season, the team had an intense test session with its two drivers, Norbert Michelisz and Mikel Azcona, at some European circuits.

The 2.760km Pau-Ville circuit will host the inaugural round of the FIA ​​WTCR 2022 season, respecting the tradition that sees the first event of the WTCR season on a street circuit.

Considering that the circuit has never been featured on the WTCR calendar, the two free practice sessions will play a crucial role in defining this weekend’s performance.

BRC Hyundai N Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

BRC Racing Team achieved some successes in the nearby Pau-Arnos circuit, where the previous Race of France were held in October 2021. The team had shown excellent performances with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, obtaining a podium with Gabriele Tarquini and a total of four points finishes over the weekend.

The track activities of the 2022 edition will start on Saturday 7 May with the two free practice sessions followed by qualifying. The two races are scheduled for Sunday 8 May; the last one foresees a partially inverted grid. The races will be distinguished by the duration: 30 minutes plus one lap for race 1 and 25 minutes plus one lap for race 2.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo said: “We are looking forward to the first event of the 2022 WTCR season and we want to demonstrate our ambitions for victory right from the start. The race in Pau will be a great challenge above all. for pilots “.

“Street circuit with several changes of pace, passages very close to the walls where finding the right rhythm quickly will be the key to success. It is a demanding and selective circuit and every mistake will cost a lot”.

“As far as the season is concerned, continuity will be the key to success; we are confident in our technical package, the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and the preparation we have done over the winter.”

“With Norbert and Mikel we are convinced that we can compete for the victories, giving the spectators adrenaline-pumping races”.

Norbert Michelisz, Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Michelisz adds: “Pau is a demanding track; it is a circuit that requires the utmost commitment from the very beginning. For us drivers, the circumstances require a specific tuning of the car to push it to the limit at the right time during the races. qualifications “.

“There is no margin for error. I trust in our technical package; the Hyundai Elantra N TCR is an extraordinary car. It will be crucial to finish within the top ten to get good places during the races”.

Azcona states: “I feel very confident driving the Hyundai Elantra N TCR. From the very first moment inside the car, I had great confidence. This allows me to drive pushing the limits with ease.”

“The goal of this weekend is to give my best. Being a street circuit, it is important to start well from the first laps on the track and find the right rhythm. I trained as much as possible with the help of the simulator as it is necessary to have full knowledge in city circuits “.

“In light of my experience last year, the quality of the car and my preparation, I am sure I can compete for the top of the championship”.