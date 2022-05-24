The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse is determined to maintain the positive momentum of the WTCR Race of France, during which it took its first victory of the season with Mikel Azcona and thanks to the scores achieved, it now occupies the second place in the team classification.

On the occasion of the Race of Germany, Azcona and his teammate Norbert Michelisz will fight to replicate the good results obtained with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and to climb the top step of the podium at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The second round sees the team engaged in one of the most spectacular circuits on the WTCR calendar: the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It is a historic track that with its 25.378km is among the longest and most demanding of the championship.

The results obtained during the BRC Racing Team’s last presence at the Nürburgring last year did not reflect the team’s performance. On this new occasion, the team will always have to its advantage the experience of the two drivers on the circuit, a fundamental element to aspire to top results on this track.

The program will start this week with two free practice sessions on Thursday 26 May. The qualifications to define the grid for races 1 and 2 will take place on Friday 27 May; both races will count three laps and will be held on Saturday 28 May.

Norbert Michelisz, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR Photo by: WTCR

The Team Principal of BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Gabriele Rizzo declares: “The Nürburgring event is particularly significant and important for us; therefore, it is necessary to work hard to be able to get another podium. We are aware of the competitiveness of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR on this circuit, we have to fight to place both cars in the top ten in qualifying again, this will allow us to be in a position to score important points in the two races. “

“Here a key to success will be having high speed on the straight as most of the overtaking will be done along the legendary long straight after the Döttinger Höhe corner. The season has just started and we will have to give our best every weekend.”

Azcona says: “The race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife is an incredible challenge. Being a complicated track, I prepared as much as possible with the simulator and looking at the races of the past years “.

“I have known the track for three years and thanks to the combination of the work done by the BRC Racing Team and the performance of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, we will be able to compete for the pole position and the podium this weekend. The goal is to maintain concentration, the constancy and compete to stay at the top of the race for the title “.

Michelisz says: “I’m looking forward to returning to the Nürburgring Nordschleife; it is one of my favorite circuits and the successes achieved in the past prove it. We have built a good base at the Race of France, and I hope to be able to continue like this in Germany as well. “

“It is important to be able to get as many points as possible; for this reason we must remain focused and determined. During the race in Pau we proved that the car is capable of winning and that is what we aspire to.”