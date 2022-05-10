Last weekend the world of motorsport welcomed the start of the world championship WTCRheld on the city circuit of Pau which seat of the Race of France. An inaugural appointment translated into a real satisfaction for Argentine fans and for the Hondaespecially for the outcome of Race-1. In this case, the ALL-INKL.COM Muennich team celebrated the shotgun all ‘white-blue’ by Nestor Girolami and Esteban Guerrierirespectively 1st and 2nd in front of two home idols such as Yvan Muller and the reigning champion Yann Ehrlacher, who arrived behind the South American duo at the wheel of their Lynk & Co. A race that therefore rewarded Girolami, already author of the pole position and never seemed in serious difficulty in managing the leadership, in a test however conditioned by few overtaking, if not for a mistake by Nathaneal Berthon during the 20th lap, such as to condemn the Frenchman from the noblest areas of the classification to a 16 And penultimate place with his Audi.

Completely different story, at least as far as the top of the podium is concerned, for Race-2: this time, the role of absolute dominator went to the Spaniard from Hyundai Mikel Azcona, impregnable from the green light to the checkered flag for Santiago Urrutia and Quinghua Ma, also on the podium with the Lynk of the Cyan Performance team. Unfortunate, however, Erhlacher: after touching the podium in Race-1, the transalpine runs into a puncture during the fight for the 3rd place, slipping to 15th and last position.

However, with the 9th and 11th places of Girolamo and Guerrieri, the two Argentines still maintain the top of the drivers’ classification at the end of the first round of the season, immediately followed by Azcona. With these credentials, the WTCR therefore goes on hiatus until the end of the month, when, from 26 to 28 Mayone of the most historic and anticipated appointments of the championship will be staged: the Race of Germanyon the legendary circuit of Nurburgring-Nordschleife.

WTCR / Race of France, Pau – Drivers standings



POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Nestor Girolami Honda 49 2 Esteban Warriors Honda 42 3 Mikel Azcona Hyundai 41 4 Santiago Urrutia Lynk & Co 30 5 Qinghua But Lynk & Co 30 6 Yvan Muller Lynk & Co 29 7 Nathanael Berthon Audi 20 8 Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 18 9 Robert Huff Cupra 12 10 Gilles Magnus Audi 10 11 Tom Coronel Audi 9 12 Tiago Monteiro Hyundai 8 13 Daniel Nagy Cupra 8 14 Thed Björk Lynk & Co 7 15 Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 7 16 Mehdi Bennani Audi 8 17 Attila Taxi Honda 3