The Cupra driver made a comeback after his disappointing debut in Germany, finishing twice in the Top 10 in Portugal.

Despite the short time spent aboard his Leon Competicion TCR, the Englishman in Race 1 recovered from 17th to 9th place, with the success that went to Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co).

In Race 2 he finished 10th, while Attila Tassi celebrated with the Honda of Munnich Motorsport.

The 2012 FIA WTCC Champion – and King of TCR Scandinavia 2020 – therefore returns home convinced that he has done the best with his car, despite an unfavorable Balance of Performance.

“I was really happy with my qualifying. So far I have only done half a day of testing with this car, four laps at the Nurburgring, and only two practice sessions on Saturday morning, but I was two tenths of a second behind my teammate Mikel Azcona – who that’s what he tried and developed the car for two years, doing thousands of laps in it, ”Huff said.

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición Photo by: DPPI

“We then had two really good races and I’m really happy with the results this weekend. Where we started from, reaching two Top 10s is a great result for the team and shows great determination.”

“The car was good, even if we didn’t have the speed to do the same things as Honda and Hyundai this weekend, but that’s not up to us because they control all the organizers. It is clear that something is missing, since they are able to go a second faster than us in the race and beyond “.

“In any case, I am really happy to have achieved a couple of Top 10s and to have been the best of the Cupra and Audi drivers this weekend. In fact, I found myself in the right place at the right time.”

The WTCR will now make a stop in Spain for the third round to be held at Motorland Aragon on 10-11 July.