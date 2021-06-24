Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Lynk & Co China have started the attack against Eurosport Events, taking the opportunity of the cancellation of the Ningbo races to launch a missile against the organization of the FIA ​​WTCR.

The top-flight tourism series should have gone to China on the weekend of 5-7 November, but the current conditions linked to travel and the pandemic will not allow the event to take place, with Macau also at serious risk.

On the other hand, the Chinese manufacturer that deploys its 03 TCRs in the championship through the Cyan Racing and Cyan Performance teams, took the ball to detonate the bomb, just for a change regarding the Balance of Performance.

According to the manufacturer for which the reigning Champion Yann Ehrlacher runs, everything arises from the fact that the new Hyundai Elantra N has no ballast and can exploit 100% of its power, which is the same as the Honda Civic Type R of JAS Motorsport, which approved updates benefiting from a weight reduction of 20kg.

In contrast, the Lynk & Co that won the Drivers and Constructors’ titles in 2020 have 97.5% power and heavier weight than rival cars. And this did not appeal to those directly concerned.

Being the headquarters of the company near the Ningbo track, Geely Group has always supported the Chinese event of the WTCR, but in these conditions it does not say it is willing to do so further.

“It is clear that there is no reason to continue promoting the FIA ​​WTCR in China commercially, given the current sporting rules to which the series is subject,” said Victor Yang, Vice President of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

“We no longer trust the organizations that manage TCR / WTCR, so we suspend all support and collaboration with Eurosport Events and Mitime Group regarding the Ningbo races.”

“This was an important event for Lynk & Co, who would be able to show all their sporting programs and the performance of the 03 road. But since there is no balance on the grid, there is also no reason to invest in WTCR races just because there are our customer and fan teams, who would only see agony on our part in what is the country of. house with the largest market “.

He spent only the two races of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where every value on the field is relatively reliable given the nature of the track, but it is already war.

The funny aspect of the story is that this time it is the Builder who has always been indicated as the most ambiguous by all the insiders.

First of all because Cyan Racing cannot be defined as a customer team of Geely Group / Lynk & Co, since it is the reference team of the brand, which has entrusted it with development and so on on the 03 TCRs.

Furthermore, it must be said that the TCR regulation provides that the homologated machine has a production of the model started, both as regards the track product and the road series product. Which is currently not the case, as there is no dealership in the dealership and only a few in China and one in Scandinavia compete in the national TCR championships.

Hyundai, through its boss Andrea Adamo, has never shied away from pointing the finger at these events, even reaching in 2020 the courageous choice not to race in Germany in protest.

Finally, it should be read as a decent opportunist move to complain about the BoP and not finance the Ningbo races, when it is clear that in that country – today – there are no conditions to run a race.

It remains to be understood what the FIA ​​will want to do together with Eurosport Events and WSC Ltd (owner of the TCR brand), which, beyond the crimes related to the BoP, find themselves having to reorganize the 2021 calendar.