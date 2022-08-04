Lynk & Co has decided to leave the FIA ​​WTCR with immediate effect after the safety controversy that arose in Vallelunga.

The touring series will be on stage this weekend in Alsace, but the 03 TCRs managed by Cyan Racing will not take part in it.

The reason is, according to the Chinese manufacturer, the lack of solutions regarding the failures of the Goodyear tires, which had already caused the cancellation of the races at the Nordschleife.

In Italy, a couple of weeks ago, further problems had arisen and Lynk & Co, controversially, had only covered the formation lap, before returning to the pits and not competing in the two scheduled races.

The ‘politics’ is always around the corner however, and in Cyan Racing they point the finger on the Balance of Performance, which they say is too unfavorable and affecting the performance of the tires that would no longer guarantee stability and reliability.

Santiago Urrutia, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR Photo by: WTCR

“This year we have a tire that is unable to support the Balance of Performance and weight compensation for all cars on all tracks. And ours is the heaviest of all. As a result, our drivers are subject to high speed tire failures and accidents. It is simply impossible for Cyan Racing to continue the season safely, “said Fredrik Wahlén, Cyan Racing team manager.

“It is the most difficult decision we have ever made, because every single member of Cyan Racing is here to win and has sacrificed many things to get to where we are today. But we cannot race safely in the current circumstances and safety is our priority. number one. We wish to thank the FIA ​​for its support in these difficult circumstances. “

The 5 cars driven by Thed Bjork, Yvan Muller, Ma Qing Hua, Yann Ehrlacher and Santiago Urrutia will therefore not take to the track at Anneau Du Rhin in a couple of days, but not even in the remaining races of 2022.

Alexander Murdzevski Schedvin, Head of Geely Group Motorsport, added: “It has been a protracted and incredibly frustrating situation for the team, the drivers, the business partners and the fans, a situation that has gradually put us out of the championship.”

“We are very grateful for the efforts made by the FIA ​​in trying to find a solution. Unfortunately this could not present a satisfactory solution to allow Cyan Racing to participate in the WTCR safely.”

Ma Qing Hua, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR Photo by: WTCR

For the WTCR it is another blow, given that now only 2 Hyundai, 4 Hondas, 4 Audi and 2 Cupra remain on the track. There is the specter of the end of the WTCC in 2017, but we will also have to reflect on several things regarding the general management of the championship.

Since 2018 there had been controversy over the BoP and Hyundai made the first move by giving up races in Germany in 2020, while Lynk & Co already gave signs of disapproval last year, despite having benefited from it on several occasions. The top series tourism is at the crossroads of no return: immediately find new technical-political-managerial solutions, or die. Again…