The FIA ​​WTCR has made some changes to the Sporting Regulations, with the FIA ​​World Council approving the document presented by the FIA ​​Touring Car Commission.

In the meeting held in Paris on Wednesday, the top touring series reviewed the Qualification and Race formats, as well as the assignment of scores and ballast of the Compensation Weight.

In the Qualifying, the triple elimination phase (Q1, Q2, Q3) is actually maintained, but with new data points, which this time will go to the Top5 of each heat on the scale of 10-8-6-4-2.

In this way everyone will push to the maximum, even knowing that the 10th at the end of Q2 will still be rewarded with the Pole Position of the inverted grid.

This will be valid again for Race 2, while Race 1 is the main one taking into account the results of the three aforementioned phases.

The starting grid for Race 1 will be determined by the final results of Q3 (positions 1-5), Q2 (positions 6-12) and Q1 (from 13 onwards).

For Race 2 from position 1 to 10, the overall final results of the Qualifications will be taken into account, but in reverse order. From 13 onwards the same applies as for Race 1, with boxes 11 and 12 reserved for cars classified as such at the end of Q2, both for the first and for the second round.

Frédéric Vervisch, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS Photo by: WTCR

Race 1 will last 30 minutes + 1 lap, while Race 2 will be 25 ‘+ 1 lap. In city circuits, in case of intervention of the safety car, Race 1 will be automatically extended to 35 ‘+ 1 lap, while Race 2 will go to 30’ + 1 lap.

The scores are different, because for Race 1 the Top15 are awarded using the scale 30-23-19-16-14-12-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1, while in Race 2 it becomes 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.

The rules on Compensation Weight were then revised. All cars will have no compensation weight at the first event of the new season. From the second event, the ballast will be based on the best Qualifying time established during the previous one.

From the third, it will be based on the best time obtained between the two Qualifying of the previous events, rather than on the average of the best two lap times counting the three rounds already disputed, as was the case in 2021.

Starting action, Frédéric Vervisch, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS leads Photo by: WTCR

In addition, the maximum compensation weight has been reduced from 60kg to 40kg and the same principles will apply to race-by-race entrants.

Finally, the opportunity to refuel, repairs and set-up changes between races has been extended to 60 ‘, compared to the previous 20’.

The increase will give teams a way to fix Race 1 damage without worry, or switch to a setup that could improve performance for Race 2, ensuring more show.

Registrations for the 2022 season will open on January 31 and close on March 16. Anyone wishing to do it race by race should know that registrations will close two weeks before each event.