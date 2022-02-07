Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing continues its commitment to the WTCR with a new line-up for 2022.

The confirmed Norbert Michelisz will be joined by new teammate Mikel Azcona at the BRC Racing Team, a team that will field two Hyundai Elantra N.

For the Hungarian it is the fifth year in the top-flight tourism series, won in 2019, while the Spaniard will have the hard task of replacing Gabriele Tarquini, who as we know has retired from a full-time career.

“I am extremely happy and proud to join Hyundai as a WTCR 2022 driver – said Azcona, who started dealing with the Korean manufacturer already last November – It is another big step in my career and of course this would not have been possible without the great support of my family “.

“Hyundai is a benchmark for manufacturers, with great potential in the automotive world, especially in motorsport and TCR racing, where its cars have been at the top for many years. I can’t wait to start working with the my new teammate, BRC Racing Team and to get on the Elantra N TCR to do my best, as always. I am convinced that we can achieve great results together. “

Norbert Michelisz, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR Photo by: WTCR

Michelisz is also satisfied: “I am very happy and honored to be confirmed in the WTCR on the Elantra N and in the BRC Racing Team. Every preparation and start of the season is exciting, but this year it is even more so with Mikel as teammate, since moment he is probably one of the best riders. I have followed his career and have enjoyed every fight on the track we have had since his arrival in the WTCR. I am looking forward to working with him. “

“We know that the Elantra N is a winning car and now we have an extra season of experience on our shoulders to put to use. I am expecting another very competitive and hard fought year with many battles. My goal is to be strong right from the start. to achieve other successes with the team “.

At Hyundai, in addition to replacing Tarquini, it was a question of thinking well about a future that did not seem easy to plan after the departure of the Chief, Andrea Adamo.

With Team Engstler having chosen to link up with Honda Racing and JAS Motorsport, and the Target Competition taking part in TCR Europe and TCR Italy, it is very likely that in the end only the two BRC Hyundai will remain as official brand officers.

As for Jean-Karl Vernay, who was a Team Engstler driver last year, it is likely that his task will be to devote himself full time to the FIA ​​ETCR, the electric touring championship where he had already been in 2021 as a driver of Hyundai.

“Success in the WTCR has always been one of the main objectives of our Customer Racing department and of the TCR project – adds the deputy director of the Hyundai Motorsport team, Julien Moncet – 2022 will be no different. Replacing Gabriele Tarquini, and his experience, is It was a difficult task, but with Mikel Azcona I believe we have the right driver. He has become one of the stars of TCR racing, and as a Hyundai driver he can take the step forward in his career. “

“We know the strength of the team, Norbert Michelisz’s skills and the car’s performance, but after four years we all know how competitive the WTCR can be, so we never take anything for granted. That’s why there is an extensive test program before. of the start of the series, to make sure that both drivers can take advantage of every opportunity during the season. “

Hyundai’s Head of Customer Racing Andrew Johns commented: “Hyundai’s team for this year’s WTCR is incredibly strong. We have the experience of BRC Racing Team and Norbert Michelisz, who have both been part of the our training in the series since the beginning. Add to these now Mikel Azcona, who has proven his strength in tourism over and over again at various levels. “

“As a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing driver I am sure he will be able to continue his rapid progression to become a driver capable of always fighting for victory and aiming for the WTCR title. Of course, the drivers and the BRC Racing Team will play a vital role. in this, so we in the Customer Racing department must be able to support them “.