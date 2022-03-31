Cyan has unveiled the new livery for its Lynk & Co that it lines up at the start of the FIA ​​WTCR for the 2022 season.

This year, the Swedish team affiliated with the Geely Group Motorsport brand is even stronger, adding a 03 TCR for newcomer Ma Qing Hua.

On the other hand, all the drivers from the previous series have been confirmed, namely the reigning champion Yann Ehrlacher, Yvan Muller, Santiago Urrutia and Thed Björk.

Santiago Urrutia, Yvan Muller, Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, Ma Qing Hua, Cyan Racing, Lynk & Co 03 TCR Photo by: Cyan Racing

Ehrlacher once again opted to race with # 68 instead of # 1 on his car: “It was difficult because it’s always nice to have 1 on the doors”, admitted the transalpine, who will still be paired with his uncle. Muller in Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.

But, Björk and Urrutia will instead form the trio of Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, for a quintet ready to once again assault the drivers and team titles.

Speaking of the Lynk & Co colors, the big news is the five stripes that cross the entire vehicle, symbolizing the world championship trophies won consecutively from 2017 to 2021 by the Gothenburg team.

In 2017 it was in fact the team that took care of the Volvo Polestars in the last year of the WTCC, which became WTCR in 2018 and saw it win again under the name of Yvan Muller Racing.

From 2019 the adventure began with Lynk & Co and Geely Group Motorsport, also achieving success in the drivers’ classification with Ehrlacher in the two-year period 2020-2021.

Cyan Racing, Lynk & Co 03 TCR Photo by: Cyan Racing

The stripes are yellow, representing the color of Sweden, on the roof and rear, while on the bonnet they appear dark blue, with all the rest of the tint in the classic ‘cyan blue’.

“The cars feature a carefully evolved version of the iconic Cyan blue and yellow livery that has been worn by the team for over a decade, including five stripes representing Cyan Racing’s five consecutive world titles,” the official note explains.

“The blue and yellow color scheme also carries the proud Swedish racing heritage, which dates back to the early 20th century.”

The five Cyan drivers went to the Hungaroring to start preparing for the new season, which will start on the weekend of 7-8 May on the Pau street circuit.