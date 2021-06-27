Attila Tassi gets his first success in the FIA ​​WTCR by imposing himself in Race 2 at Estoril among the thousand emotions and twists.

The ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport kid didn’t do anything wrong, resisting the great pressure brought to him by the Hyundai Elantra N of Jean-Karl Vernay (Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team), Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Racing) to the checkered flag.

The Hungarian also saves Honda’s face, in what could have been a very black day for the Civic Type Rs built by JAS Motorsport.

At the start, in fact, the first thrill was reserved for the poleman Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport), who stalled, being miraculously avoided by everyone and paraded by collapsing in the rear.

At his side, Tiago Monteiro (ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport), on the other hand, had no problem flying towards the first corner as the leader of the race, but when everything seemed to be headed towards a success for the local idol, here is the shower cold.

Monteiro, who at that moment was well ahead of the small group of Tassi, Vernay, Michelisz and Tarquini, saw the hood open on the right side. With the view partially obstructed, the Portuguese tried to continue, but still missing 6 laps the race direction could not avoid waving the black flag with an orange stamp, forcing him to return to the pits to tape everything together.

Tassi then took the lead and in the last five laps he resisted very well in Vernay, who was then satisfied with the place of honor useful to bring him back to the top of the drivers’ classification.

Michelisz completes the podium in front of Tarquini, with the “Cinghiale” who climbed up from the 10th box overcoming the Lynk & Co 03 of Santiago Urrutia (Cyan Performance), Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing) and Thed Björk (Cyan Performance).

Urrutia and Ehrlacher came at loggerheads several times, but cleverly did not overdo the skirmishes.

Guerrieri, once his Honda restarted, put on a show with a furious comeback from the center of the group, recovering up to eighth place, without holding back in placing doors in the various duels, especially in the one that allowed him to bypass the Lynk & Co of Yvan Muller and the Zengő Motorsport Cupra Leon Competición driven by Rob Huff, who completes the Top10.

Another lap with some points collected for the Audi RS 3 LMS of Comtoyou Racing: Frédéric Vervisch and Nathanaël Berthon, close in 11th and 12th place, Gilles Magnus is 14th. Their colleague Tom Coronel goes out on the first lap after a rough turn received by the Cupra of Mikel Azcona (Zengő Motorsport), punished with a Drive Through and then forced to retire, signaling that the Safety Car had to intervene in the juncture.

Néstor Girolami also scored points with the other Honda of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, who started last to fix the damage sustained in the accident at the start of Race 1 and finished 13th, and Jordi Gené’s Cupra (Zengő Motorsport Academy ) with 15th place.

Nothing to do for the private Hyundai Elantra N of Andreas and Jessica Bäckman (Target Competition), which remained out of the Top15.

Another unfortunate exit for Luca Engstler (Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team), who, despite being combative, was forced to park his Hyundai damaged in the battles.

Also out Bence Boldizs with the other Cupra of the Zengő Motorsport Academy.