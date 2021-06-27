Yann Ehrlacher won Race 1 of the FIA ​​WTCR, with Lynk & Co celebrating the hat-trick in the first round of Estoril.

The reigning champion started with his 03 TCR from the front row of the inverted grid and at the time of the traffic lights he used the internal trajectory to slip in the poleman Gabriele Tarquini.

In the center of the group there was immediately chaos because Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) fell with his Honda Civic Type R against the Hyundai Elantra N of Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse), which has its once overwhelmed Attila Tassi’s Honda (ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport) and Jean-Karl Vernay’s Hyundai (Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team).

The only one to escape in the end was Tassi, who lost several positions, while Vernay, Michelisz and Girolami raised the white flag, with the Safety Car having to make its entrance to allow the removal of the Argentine’s car.

Ehrlacher found himself pressed by Tarquini for a long time, but the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse rider suffered a puncture in the left front on lap 9.

This gave Ehrlacher not only a way to celebrate undisturbed in front of his Cyan Racing mate, Muller, but also to Urrutia to achieve the Lynk & Co. hat-trick.

The Uruguayan of Cyan Performance, however, sweated for a long time to get the best of the Hondas of Tiago Monteiro (ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport) and Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport), apparently faster than him.

The Portuguese and the Argentine also exchanged positions to try to attack Urrutia, but in vain; on the straight, in the end Guerrieri once again gave fourth place to Monteiro.

Sixth, on the other hand, is an excellent Mikel Azcona in comeback from 13th place with the Cupra Leon Competición of Zengő Motorsport, overcoming Tassi on the last lap.

Thed Björk’s test with the other Lynk & Co of Cyan Performance was opaque, only eighth and the most in difficulty of the armed pilots of the Chinese vehicle.

Gilles Magnus instead emerged as the best of the Audi, taking Comtoyou Racing’s RS 3 LMS ninth ahead of the Cupra of Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport) and his partner Nathanaël Berthon.

A combative Luca Engstler (Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team) takes home only a twelfth place, although during the race he had shown that he deserves something more.

Completing the points are the Audi of Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Racing), the Cupra of Jordi Gené (Zengő Motorsport Academy) and the private Hyundai Elantra N of Andreas Bäckman (Target Competition), which thus makes a mockery of his sister Jessica.

Tom Coronel’s Audi (Comtoyou-DHL) and Bence Boldizs with the other Cupra of the (Zengő Motorsport Academy) remain dry.