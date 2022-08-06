The FIA ​​WTCR is going through a more than dark and problematic moment that makes the ghost of the end of the FIA ​​WTCC, year 2017, reappear on the horizon.

Then the top touring series, which after 3 years of new TC1 regulations introduced by the FIA ​​to allow the entry of Citroen Racing found itself facing the economic collapse and the shortage of Manufacturers, was saved by the new TCR concept.

Today we are in a similar situation, due to the controversial abandonment by Lynk & Co, which did not accept the situation due to the problems with Goodyear tires. Surely the tire manufacturer has its faults, but it must also be said that the brand managed on the track by Cyan Racing has acted more for political reasons than for sporting reasons.

All this emerged in the Press Conference organized this morning in Anneu du Rhin, where the Race of Alsace GrandEst weekend takes place, which Motorsport.com attended to understand more about the situation.

Answers to the questions were Marek Nawarecki (Sporting Director and Touring Cars of the FIA), Marcello Lotti (President of WSC Group, owner of the TCR) and Jean-Baptiste Ley (Director of the WTCR for the promoter Discovery Sports Events).

Below we report what emerged, starting with Nawarecki, who clarified what happened with Goodyear tires since the canceled races at the Nordschleife in May and arriving at the failures of Vallelunga.

Yvan Muller, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR Photo by: WTCR

“After the Nurburgring we did tests and analyzes on the tires to understand what had happened, same thing after Vallelunga. We did not find any particular problems, even if after Germany a change was made to the construction of the tire. What happened was due to to different factors, the temperature was probably the main cause of the subsidence, in addition to the severity of the track “.

“We have taken precautions to minimize the risks of such situations recurring, also based on the characteristics of the track. At the moment we are quite confident that certain problems cannot occur again and that the risks have been significantly reduced”.

“Before this race we had the opportunity to talk with Cyan Racing to understand from a technical point of view how to reduce the risks associated with the tires. As the FIA ​​we understood that their problem came from weight, so I imagine that the abandonment is linked to this”.

“We have a decided and approved regulation for this season and all the teams are racing observing it as it is. There are some recommendations from the tire manufacturer that the teams must take into consideration, even if they are not mandatory. It is clear that certain teams may encounter problems, but if guidelines are given there is a reason and that is to ensure safety “.

Action Photo by: WTCR

Lotti: “Changing the BoP today is incorrect”

Lotti instead underlined his bitterness regarding the behavior of Lynk & Co, which first made unlikely and almost absurd requests, then accepted the proposed solutions (like all the other Manufacturers present in the WTCR) and finally arriving at the decision to abandon the championship. , which now has only 12 cars on the grid.

“At the moment I cannot say what will happen next year with Lynk & Co, but I believe that there are no insurmountable problems to have them on the grid in 2023. Certainly the position taken for the problems with the tires is important, probably due to the characteristics. of their car which is different from the others, so they chose not to race the last three races of the season “.

“I think it is very important to understand why they are not here and I want to stress that. I think that the FIA ​​and Discovey have done everything to give the opportunity to all the competitors to solve the problems. We have discussed this and it has come to the organize an additional practice session on Thursday, in addition to the one recently added on Friday before Free Practice “.

“In my opinion it was the most logical choice, honestly I don’t know why they didn’t join, since among other things they already had all the materials here. They decided to leave before even trying in the current conditions, which among other things see the temperature at 20 ° C, therefore excellent for tires and cars in general. The question is: why did they act like this? “

“They made a request to the Technical Department of TCR and it was reached the decision to reduce the Compensation Weight by 20kg, even if they asked to also reduce the Balance of Performance by another 30kg, also affecting the ground clearance. we explained that it would not have been possible to adjust the BoP and all the parameters immediately for them, among other things it would have been unfair towards the others “.

“To change the BoP you need specific analyzes to understand how to act, including weights, powers, heights and so on. It was not possible today to make a decision, maybe you could reduce the weight and at the same time the power, but it became problematic. because we had come to the conclusion that 20kg removed from everyone was the most adequate and correct solution, adding other tests on the track “.

“We came here to clarify the situation, for our part there is not much more to say, but we are open to dialogue and discussions”.

Departure, Santiago Urrutia, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR guide Photo by: WTCR

Ley: “Changing the concept and the format to restore luster to the WTCR”

Finally Ley spoke about what is currently a difficult moment for his championship, but the spokesperson for Discovery Sports Events is confident that in the future solutions will be found to get him started again as it should be.

“Not even I have the crystal ball to say what Lynk & Co will do next year, but I am confident that a solution can be found to have them on the grid. I always respect the decisions of the competitors, even if obviously it puts us in difficulty. . We will have to talk about them for them to come back in 2023, as they have been here for several years. “

“It is clear that today’s situation is putting all parties in difficulty, Discovery, WSC and FIA, as well as the other insiders. Cyan Racing is fielding the two home drivers in Alsace, so it will not have been an easy decision. for them to take “.

“Regarding the future of the series, it is no mystery that the WTCR is having a difficult time, so we need to understand how to act to solve the problems. With the FIA ​​we are working to replace the races that will not be held in Asia, a couple will be held. outside Europe and we will announce it after approval by the FIA ​​World Council next week “.

“In 2023, however, we must already start getting busy, we want to have a calendar again that touches all places in the world and we will need to understand how to change the format to attract more participants. The normal level of the WTCR has a large grid, therefore the concept will be revised “.

“The WTCR has great potential and we have to bring together all the big names in Touring as it deserves and needs to. We have to do it quickly and I am convinced that the plans and changes that we will resolve the situation by improving everything possible.”