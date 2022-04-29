Éric Cayrolle will be at the start of the first FIA WTCR event to be held in Pau-Ville next week.

The local idol and inhabitant of the French city has reached an agreement with Elite Motorsport and Comtoyou Racing to race with the Audi RS 3 LMS managed in collaboration with the two teams.

The 59-year-old will be a wildcard, therefore he will not be able to take points at an absolute level, but will fall into the WTCR Trophy category reserved for individuals, rediscovering the world of the top touring series that had seen him protagonist in the now distant 2009.

Nico Muller, Elite Motorsport, Audi RS 3 LMS TCR Photo by: Audi Sport

“I live in Pau, it’s my favorite circuit and it will be the 29th edition of this race for me. I did the FIA ​​World Touring Car Championship here in 2009 and I have great memories because I was the best private in the second, which I won without crossing the finish line due to an accident, “said Cayrolle, who also has experience in GT and Superturismo.

“I know the competition is very tough in the WTCR and I haven’t driven a front wheel drive in 20 years, so it will be difficult and the car is not what I’m used to. Everything will be tough for me, but I have not set any goals other than that of have fun “.

“I do this race as a wildcard and went to Vallelunga to test the car. I drove around 50 laps so I have some understanding of the car and of course I know Pau. And being a circuit in a city you can’t go wrong.”