Audi Sport confirms its commitment to the FIA ​​WTCR also for the 2022 season by fielding four cars.

It is the fifth year in a row that the House of the Four Rings has competed in the top touring series, the second with the brand new second generation RS 3 LMS that will once again be managed by Comtoyou Racing.

Last year Nathanaël Berthon and Gilles Magnus confirmed, with the latter becoming an official driver of the Ingolstadt company in winter, while Tom Coronel remains in the team, who brings the sponsor DHL and will compete for the classification of the WTCR Trophy, reserved to private pilots.

Instead, there is the novelty of Mehdi Bennani, who returned to racing in the World Championship after a couple of years in TCR Europe, won in 2020 with Comtoyou Racing, also in the running for the WTCR Trophy.

Berthon and Coronel will represent the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, while Bennani and Magnus will represent the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.

Gilles Magnus, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS Photo by: WTCR

“The WTCR is a series that I know well and now is the time to see how we are doing. I have spent some great years in TCR Europe, we have had a fantastic season in 2020 and put together good memories with Comtoyou. So why not go back to a world level and in the top flight? “, said Bennani.

“The riders will be almost everyone who was there when I left, but the whole grid is very strong, it’s hard to say that one of them is slower than the other; everyone is fighting trying to get the win.”

“To do well you have to be consistent and take a lot of points, and a good dose of luck. What’s great about the WTCR is that you have the whole grid close together. The first 16 or 17 are in a second. Sometimes it could flip over. the situation and see the 16th the next time in Pole “.

Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, added: “We want to continue the Audi RS 3 LMS’s streak in 2022. 3 wins, 12 podiums, 4 poles, 6 fastest laps and the fact that these successes have contributed to the winning the TCR Model Of The Year trophy are a clear message. With Comtoyou Racing as a reliable and competent partner, we aim for continuity “.

Nathanaël Berthon, Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS Photo by: WTCR

“I have raced in the top touring series since the beginning and I am delighted to be able to continue like this also in 2022, which will be another very demanding season,” says Coronel, who will also race in TCR Europe.

“With Nathanaël Berthon we have already managed to get on the podium a few times together, the third place obtained in Aragón was the first podium for the new Audi, something of which I am very proud. The goal for this season is to fight for success. “

“Gilles is a young man with great potential and he proved it in 2021, my friend Mehdi will be back, with whom I have raced for decades and it is nice to be together again”.

Podium: Tom Coronel, Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS Photo by: WTCR

Jean-Michel Baert, head of the team, said: “I am very proud of what my team has achieved since 2017, and not always in easy conditions. Team manager François Verbist has once again managed to assemble a very competitive line-up. , which is a mix of official Audi Sport drivers and private drivers “.

“After a full year of development, we are back for the second season with the new Audi RS 3 LMS that we got to know even better during winter testing. We thank Audi Sport, Chris Reinke and Andrea Milocco, as well as Detlef Schmidt, for the excellent collaboration that we have had since the first races in TCR International. We are certainly even more prepared than in other years, we will fight for both titles “.

Verbist comments: “From the very beginning of Comtoyou Racing’s adventure, with Jean-Michel, our goal has been to work on continuity and loyalty with our drivers and partners. That’s why I’m very happy to be present in the WTCR. for the fifth season in a row with Audi Sport as the main collaborator “.

“To be able to continue this adventure with Gilles, Nath and Tom was logical and deliberate. For the fourth driver, I am very happy to have Mehdi back after our title won in TCR Europe 2020, also on an Audi. The pre-season tests are I went well and I am totally satisfied with the work of our technical team and the performance of my four drivers. I can’t wait to be in Pau to fight with rivals. “