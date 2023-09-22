Martina Trevisan surrendered in the quarter-finals of the WTA in Guadalajara after an incredible match, in which she wasted 4 match points and lost sensationally against the American Caroline Dolehide, number 111 in the world. It ends 3-6 7-6 (9) 6-3 for the American in two hours and 38 minutes of a crazy match, with only the second set lasting an hour and 20. It will be a derby between Dolehide and Kenin (victory in 3 sets over Fernandez) in the semifinal.

the match

—

Martina seems in control of a match which she manages in the first set and takes home 6-3 in less than 40 minutes. Then the imponderable happens: Trevisan is ahead by a break even in the second set, but he is unable to manage it, even if he puts himself in a position to respond to win the match in the twelfth game. Martina has 3 match points to take home the match but she wastes them, dragging everything to the tie-break, where she comes back from 3-6, holds on to the match, cancels 5 set points and gets a match point, failing it. She finishes 11-9 for the American, in a set that completely changes the momentum of the match. In the third and decisive part Dolehide improves on serve, wins a break and defends it, until the success found on the sixth match point. Martina shows will and usually great spirit, but the match had already slipped away in the second set.