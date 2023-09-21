Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/20/2023 – 21:41

The WSL (World Surfing League) announced this Wednesday (20) the calendar for the 2024 edition of the World Surfing Tour, which will have nine stages in the regular season due to the Olympic Games in Paris (France). The competition window will begin in Pipeline (Hawaii) on January 29th.

Among the new features are the return of the Fiji stage, after an absence of 7 years, and the departure from the competition program for the Surf Ranch stages, held in the United States in the Kelly Slater wave pool, and Jeffreys Bay, in Africa. do Sul. Brazil continues to have a stage, Saquarema, scheduled to take place between the 22nd and 30th of June, the last stop on the World Tour before the Olympics, which will take place at the Teahupo´o tubes, in Tahiti .

The WSL Finals, the final stage that decides the season’s world titles, will take place on the high-performance waves of Lower Trestles (California), in the United States, for the fourth consecutive year. In the three previous editions, Brazil was the only one, with Gabriel Medina taking the 2021 title and Filipe Toledo triumphing in both 2022 and 2023. The WSL Finals 2024 will be played on the best wave day at Trestles from September 6th to 14th.

“2024 will be a big year for our sport and our schedule is designed to support this […]. The Olympic Games are one of the biggest stages in the world and we want our surfers to have the opportunity to do their best, that’s why we instituted the break and adjusted the dates of CT 2024”, declared the head of sports at the World Surfing League, Jessi Miley-Dyer.