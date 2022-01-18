The WSL (World Surfing League) announced this Tuesday (18) all stages of the World Tour of the sport. The highlights were the holding of the WSL Finals (stage that defines the world champions) at Lower Trestles beach, in San Clemente, California (United States), and the return of a stage in Brazil after a hiatus of two years, in Saquarema ( Rio de Janeiro) between the 23rd and 30th of June.

This will be the second time that the world champions will be known at the single-day event held in Lower Trestles in the September 8-16 competition window. The decision, according to WSL Executive Director Erik Logan, was made because “the inaugural edition of the Rip Curl WSL Finals was a great success”.

“Seeing the top five of the year face each other in incredible waves and the women’s and men’s world titles being decided on the same day, in the water, for the first time was very special. This new format captivated our audience and boosted the sport like never before. It was the day with the highest digital audience in the history of WSL live broadcasts. So we’re all excited to be returning to Lower Trestles this season.”

Pipeline ➡️ Lower Trestles. The road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals is locked. Who will rise?

It all begins Jan 29-Feb 10 at the Billabong Pro Pipeline. #ripcurlwslfinals @ripcurl pic.twitter.com/thP99nMGuc — World Surf League (@wsl) January 18, 2022

However, before the big decision, the world circuit will make 10 stops. The first will be in Pipeline (Hawaii), between January 29 and February 10. The final stage, before the WSL Finals, is in Teahupoo (Tahiti), from August 11th to 21st.

In addition, it is worth mentioning the return of the Brazilian stage, in Saquarema (Rio de Janeiro), between June 23 and 30.

