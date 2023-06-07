It’s time for the single round dedicated to the very young with the second edition of the WSK Super Cup by MINI, in the event from 7 to 10 June reserved for the protagonists of MINI, staged on the La Conca International Circuit in Muro Leccese in the event that is already proposed as a real “classic” of youth karting.

The second edition of the WSK Super Cup by MINI 2023 was also confirmed by the imprimatur of ACI Sport, with the naming of the MINI Gr.3 ACI Karting National Trophy assigned to this appointment.

The main protagonists of MINI are in the race

The number of participants also increased significantly compared to last year, divided by age into the two classes from 8 to 10 years for the MINI Gr.3 Under 10 and from 10 to 12 years for the MINI Gr.3, competing with all more qualified teams and the main protagonists of the category who have already stood out at the beginning of the season.

The winner of the WSK Super Cup by MINI last year was Iacopo Martinese, with the BabyRace Driver Academy team on Parolin-Iame-Vega. The winners of the 2023 WSK Series are also starting in this second edition, such as the champions of the WSK Champions Cup and of the WSK Super Master Series, Iskender Zulfikari (MINI Gr.3) with Baby Race/Parolin-Iame and Oleksandr Legenkyi (Under 10) with the Team Driver/KR-Iame, as well as the main protagonists of the WSK Open Series such as the Under 10 winner Leonardo Gorski with BabyRace/Parolin-Iame.

Among the entries in La Conca also the other winners of some rounds of the WSK Super Master Series and WSK Open Series: in the MINI Gr.3 Bosco Arias Chavarri, Gianmatteo Rousseau, William Calleja, Dean Hoogendoorn, in the Under 10 Antoine Venant, Achille Rea, Maximus Unt.

The program of the WSK Super Cup by MINI, La Conca

Wednesday 7 June and Thursday 8: from 8:45 free practice.

Friday 9 June: 9:30 free practice; 11:20 timed trials; 13:30 preliminary heats.

Saturday 10 June: 9:00 warm up; 10:40 Prefinals; 12:20 Final MINI Gr.3 Under 10; 12:50 MINI Final Gr.3.

Direct TV Live Streaming

The event will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming on Saturday 10 June for the final phase with the Prefinals and Finals of all categories, to be followed on the websites:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp

https://motorsport.tv/

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

ACI Sport TV and Facebook pages.

Info, Results, Live Timing, Live Streaming: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

Action on the track Photo by: WSK See also Barcelona players who end their contract in 2022

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved increasingly successful participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over the course of these 17 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by insiders, by the Federations, by the manufacturers, by the teams and by the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in the WSK events.

The karting promoted by WSK is not experienced only on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage each “live” event.

The WSK mobile direction is made up of real communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an unceasing pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website, the public can stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are conveyed.