With the organization of WSK Promotion, the first of the four rounds of the WSK Open Series got underway on the weekend of March 12 at the South Garda Karting, with around 200 drivers competing in the four categories of the Lonato event: MINI, KZ2, X30 Junior and X30 Senior.

Born in 2018 in a single round in Lonato as WSK Open Cup, from the beginning it has always met with excellent participation success, so much so that it is now proposed in a series of four rounds with the new name WSK Open Series, scheduled on four circuits different: Lonato, Cremona, Castelletto and Sarno, where the two new categories OK-N and OKN-Junior will make their debut in the last round.

Also in the WSK Open Series, as already happens for the other WSK Promotion series, the score is assigned in an increase from the first to the fourth round, so as to favor up to the last event the greatest number of protagonists vying for the conquest of the final title .

The complete program with times of the WSK Open Series, Round 1, Lonato

Friday 10 March: from 8:45 free practice; from 2.20 pm timed trials; from 15:40 preliminary heats.

Saturday 11 March: from 8:45 warm up; from 10:50 preliminary heats.

Sunday 12 March: from 8.45 am warm up; live TV and Live Streaming from 10:50 am Prefinals and from 1:50 pm Finals (1:50 pm MINI U10, 2:20 pm MINI GR.3, 2:50 pm KZ2, 3:20 pm X30 Junior, 3:50 pm X30 Senior ).

Direct TV Live Streaming

The event will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming on Sunday 12 March for the final phase with the Prefinals and Finals of all categories, to be followed on the websites:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/,

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The complete calendar of the WSK Open Series 2023

1st Rd – 12/03/2023 LONATO / MINI – X30J – X30S – KZ2

2nd Rd – 02/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI – X30J – X30S – KZ2

3rd Rd – 16/04/2023 CASTELLETTO / MINI – X30J – X30S

4th Rd – 25/06/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKN – OKNJ – KZ2

info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved increasingly successful participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over the course of these 17 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by insiders, by the Federations, by the manufacturers, by the teams and by the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in the WSK events.

The karting promoted by WSK is not experienced only on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage each “live” event.

The WSK mobile direction is made up of true communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an unceasing pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website, the public can stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are conveyed.