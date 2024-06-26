The WSK Euro Series kicks off at the Franciacorta Karting Track circuit with the first round scheduled for 26 to 30 June at the halfway point of the WSK Promotion sporting calendar and an excellent lineup of over 250 drivers in the MINI, OKNJ, OKN, OKJ categories , OK.

There will be two events in the WSK Euro Series: this weekend’s opening stage in Franciacorta, at the start of the summer, while at the end of September the champions will be celebrated in the spectacular setting of Sarno.

Although all WSK competitions always offer the same very high sporting standards, the WSK Euro Series probably has a particular meaning for international karting: during the numerous previous editions, in fact, it was the important springboard for numerous talents who today occupy a place on the Formula 1 starting grid.

And this year too, the Euro Series is preparing to welcome numerous drivers, teams and enthusiasts

coming from all over the world.

The second round of the WSK Euro Series at the Napoli International Circuit in Sarno will take place from 25 to 29 September. The two events include the same categories MINI, OKNJ, OKN, OKJ, OK.

The final phase on Sunday 30 June will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming, on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, on the WSK websites, Motorsport.com, YouTube and on the Vimeo platform:

The WSK Euro Series program, Rd1 Franciacorta

Wednesday 26 June: Free practice 8.30am.

Thursday 27 June: Free practice 8.30am.

Friday 28 June: Timed trials from 11.20am; heats from 2.00 pm.

Saturday 29th June: 8:30 Warm up; 10:50 Elimination heats.

Sunday 30 June: 8:00 Warm up; live on TV and Live Streaming 9.30am Prefinals, 1.20pm Finals.

The calendar of the two WSK Euro Series races

1st Rd – 06/30/2024 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK.

2nd Rd – 09/29/2024 SARNO / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK.