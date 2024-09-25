The WSK Euro Series is ready to compete in the second and decisive round at the Circuito Internazionale Napoli in Sarno on the weekend of September 29, for the final act that will decree the winners of the 2024 season.

If the WSK Super Cup at the beginning of September represented the best way to get back on track at the end of the summer break, the second appointment of the Euro Series is the perfect continuation of this second half of the season of the great international karting branded WSK Promotion.

In the first round of the WSK Euro Series, held in Franciacorta at the end of June, which attracted drivers from all over the world, the category winners were the Scotsman Mason Robertson (BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) in the MINI U10, the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (Team Driver/KR-Iame) in the MINI Gr.3, the Swede Scott Lindblom (Fusion Motorsport/KR-Iame) in the OK, the Englishman Roman Kamyab (Ricky Flynn/LN Kart-TM Kart) in the OKJ, the Turkish driver Bati Ege Yildirim (Modena Kart/Parolin-TM Kart) in the OKN, and the Brazilian Antonio Pizzonia Neto (Team Driver/KR-Iame) in the OKNJ.

How many prestigious names in the Roll of Honour of the WSK Euro Series!

The WSK Euro Series has a particularly rich and prestigious Roll of Honour, which began in 2010 with numerous talents who today occupy a place on the Formula 1 starting grid, starting with Max Verstappen who inaugurated the first edition of the Euro Series by winning the youth KF3 category and then repeated the feat in 2011 and 2013 with victory in the gearbox KZ1 category.

The following year Charles Leclerc won KF2, in 2013 Lando Norris enriched his list of winners with a win in KF Junior. In 2019 Andrea Kimi Antonelli entered his name in the Roll of Honour of OKJ, and in 2020 in OK. But many other talents have decreed the prestige of the WSK Euro Series, which this year has come to celebrate its tenth edition.

Live TV

The final phase on Sunday 29 September will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming, on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, on the WSK websites, Motorsport.com and YouTube:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp

https://motorsport.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

The WSK Euro Series program, Rd2 Sarno

Wednesday 25 September: Free practice 8:45.

Thursday 26 September: Free practice 8:45.

Friday 27 September: Timed trials from 15:20.

Saturday 28 September: 8:45 Warm up; 10:50 Elimination heats.

Sunday 29 September: 8:45 Warm up; live TV and Live Streaming 10:50 Prefinals, 13:30 Finals.