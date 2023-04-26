Particularly demanding double weekend for WSK Promotion, with the imminent opening of the Italian Formula 4 Championship on April 23rd in Imola, and at the same time the great organizational work for the preparation of the fourth and final round of the WSK Super Masters Series on April 27th-30th in Cremona, where the “sold out” is announced with about 300 registered drivers.

All the protagonists of the four categories of the championship are expected on the track at the Cremona Circuit, from the smallest MINI to the most performing OKJ, OK and KZ2, for a great event that can be followed on Sunday 30 April on live TV Live Streaming, on the websites:

Classifications open to any result, 153 points up for grabs in Cremona for the winner.

The situations in the championship standings after the first three rounds in Lonato, Franciacorta and Sarno are still open to any result, thanks to the increased score of this fourth round in Cremona where 153 points are available for the first classified. Here’s what the championship looks like for each category.

KZ2 – Bertuca leads a good group of rivals

In KZ2 the Italian Cristian Bertuca (#101 Birel ART Racing/BirelART-TM-Vega) is leading with 241 points thanks to the excellent results in the previous three rounds (victory in Lonato, second place in Franciacorta, third in Sarno). But in addition to his teammate, the English Freddie Slater (#127Birel ART Racing/BirelART-TM) who climbed to 148 with the victory in the previous final in Sarno, there is also the French Emilien Denner (# 121 Sodikart/Sodi-TM), always very fast and ready to assert himself, third with 146 points. The other French Tom Leuillet (#110 Tony Kart RT/Tony Kart-Vortex), winner in Franciacorta but forced to retire in Sarno, and the Italian Giuseppe Palomba (#102 Birel ART Racing/ BirelART-TM) with 136 points and decided on a prompt redemption.

The KZ2 championship standings:

1. Cristian Bertuca (ITA) 241 points

2. Freddie Slater (GBR) 148 points

3. Emilien Denner (FRA) 146 points

4. Tom Leuillet (FRA) 144 points

5. Giuseppe Palomba (ITA) 136 points

OK – Egozi leader and author of a good season

In OK, the American Luis James Egozi (#204 Tony Kart RT/Tony Kart-Vortex-LeCont) has proved to be very productive and so far the author of a high-level season, with a victory in Lonato and further good placements that brought him to occupy the first position with 219 points. Not far behind is the Danish David Walther (#201 Koski Motorsport/Tony Kart-Vortex) with 172 points with the victory in Franciacorta. Excellent also the performance of the Dutch René Lammers (#234 Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM), third with 167 points and second in Sarno, as well as that of the French Jimmy Helias (#245 Ward Racing/Tony Kart-Vortex) with 134 points . The Italian Luigi Coluccio (#203 Tony Kart RT/Tony Kart-Vortex) is on the rise with the victory achieved in Sarno after the first two rather unlucky rounds.

The championship standings OK

1. Luis James Egozi (USA) 219 points

2. David Walther (DNK) 172 points

3. René Lammers (NLD) 167 points

4. Jimmy Helias (FRA) 134 points

5. Luigi Coluccio (ITA) 125 points

OKJ – Hanna Hernandez leads by a small margin

Very open situation in OK-Junior, where the difference in points between the first in the standings is very limited. With the victory obtained in the third round of Sarno, the Colombian Salim Hanna Hernandez (#328 Ricky Flynn/LN Kart-Vortex-Vega) took the lead with 153 points, followed by the Belgian Dries Van Langendonck (#351 Energy Corse/Energy-TM) who in Sarno reduced the disadvantage with the victory in the Prefinal. Previous leader Stepan Antonov (#310 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame) slipped to third place, while his teammate, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarev (#305 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame, climbed to fourth position with 120 points ) thanks to the second step of the podium obtained in Sarno. Instead, Filippo Sala (#334 Sodikart/Sodi-TM) only earned a handful of points and slipped to fifth with 110 points.

The OKJ championship standings

1. Salim Hanna Hernandez (COL) 153 points

2. Dries Van Langendonck (BEL) 147 points

3. Stepan Antonov 136 points

4. Oleksandr Bondarev (UKR) 120 points

5. Filippo Sala (ITA) 110 points.

MINI GR.3 – Hoogendoorn maintains the leadership

In the hard-fought MINI Gr.3 the Dutch Dean Hoogendoorn (#536 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) with third place in the Sarno final confirms his lead of the standings with 245 points, followed by the Turkish Iskender Zulfikari (# 521 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) who finished in second place in the last race behind the other protagonist of the Kidix team, Gianmatteo Rousseau (#541 Kidix/KR-Iame). The other protagonists of the MINI Gr.3 are confirmed Bosco Arias Chavarri (#505 Team Driver/KR-Iame), third with 151 points, and his teammate with the Team Driver, the Romanian Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#502 Team Driver /KR-Iame), fourth with 131 points. Vladimir Ivannikov (#512 Gamoto/EKS-TM) is in fourth position on equal points, thanks to the victory obtained in the Sarno Prefinal and the sixth place in the Final.

The MINI Gr.3 championship standings

1. Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) 245 points

2. Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) 226 points

3. Bosco Arias Chavarri (ESP) 151 points

4. Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) 131 points

5. Vladimir Ivannikov 131 points.

MINI GR.3 UNDER 10 – Venant still leader in a very short classification

The standings are also rather short in the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, where there are several contenders ready to give the final thrust in Cremona and win the championship, which is still in the hands of the Belgian Antoine Venant (#543 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega ) with 186 points. The Swede Maximus Unt (#566 Ward Racing/Tony Kart-TM) is only 30 points behind thanks to his victory in Sarno, while the Ukrainian Oleksandr Legenkyi (#501 Team Driver /KR-Iame) protagonist of a very positive season. With the second place achieved in Sarno, Daniil Kutskov (#524 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) moved into fourth position with 142 points, while the Italian Achille Rea (#553 CRG Racing Team/CRG-TM) is fifth with 126 points with the victory obtained in Franciacorta.

The MINI Gr.3 Under 10 championship standings

1. Antoine Vanant (BEL) 186 points

2. Maximus Unt (SWE) 156 points

3. Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) 151 points

4. Daniil Kutskov 142 points

5. Achille Rea (ITA) 126 points.

The next round of the WSK Super Master Series:

4th Rd – 04/30/2023 CREMONA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved increasingly successful participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over the course of these 17 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by insiders, by the Federations, by the manufacturers, by the teams and by the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in the WSK events.

The karting promoted by WSK is not experienced only on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage each “live” event.

The WSK mobile direction is made up of real communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an unceasing pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website, the public can stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are conveyed.