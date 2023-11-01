The 2023 WSK Euro Series concludes with the second round scheduled from 1st to 5th November on the Napoli International Circuit in Sarno, with the MINI, OKJ, OK, OK-N, OK-NJ categories which will see the assignment of the titles after the first race was held last September 3rd in Franciacorta.

At the top of the rankings were the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (#507 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega) in the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, in the MINI Gr.3 the Romanian Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#501 Team Driver/Iame- Vega), in OK-Junior the German Taym Saleh (#314 Sauber Academy/KR-Iame-Vega), in OK the Latvian Tomass Stolcermanis (#229 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart-MG), in OK-N the Turkish Bati Ege Yildirim (#802 Modena Kart/Parolin-TM Kart-Vega), in OKN-Junior the English Jesse Phillips (#719 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega).

For this second round the championship provides an increased score compared to the first round, in fact 153 points are up for grabs for the first classified in the heats, pre-final and final, thus making the fight for the award of the category titles more open than ever.

On Sunday 5 November the Prefinals and Finals will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming on the WSK sites, Motorsport.tv and YouTube:

The program of the WSK Euro Series, Round 2, Sarno:

Wednesday 1st and Thursday 2nd November: free practice from 8.45am.

Friday 3 November: 8.45 am free practice; 3.20pm timed trials.

Saturday 4 November: 8.30am warm up; 10:00 preliminary heats.

Sunday 3 November: 8.45am warm up; live on TV and Live Streaming from 10.50am Prefinals and from 1.30pm Finals: 1.30pm MINI U10, 2.00pm MINI GR.3, 2.30pm OKN-OKNJ; 3pm OKJ, 3.30pm OK.

Photo by: WSK Action on the track

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then the WSK-branded karting championships have achieved ever greater participation success, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these 17 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by the professionals, the Federations, the manufacturers, the teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing those who are the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire starting grid of Formula 1 is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK is not only experienced on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with the entire technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage every “live” event.

The WSK mobile control team is made up of true communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website the public can always stay updated on all the news relating to the different series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are channeled.