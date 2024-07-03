Lots of registrations

There are about 250 registered drivers for the Franciacorta race, demonstrating the international fame of the series. It is a record in the Senior MAX and Junior MAX, with 96 and 60 drivers respectively. There are 44 in the Mini MAX, 41 in the DD2 and DD2 Masters and 8 in the E20 and E20 Masters.

Mini MAX: RMCET kicks off

Albert Friend (Strawberry Racing) and Zdenek Babicek (TEPZ Racing) were protagonists of the Winter Cup and the Belgian and German Cups. The competition doubles with the start of the Euro Trophy which, after Franciacorta and Lonato, will award a ticket to the RMC Grand Finals. Mark Loomets (Energy Corse) joins the competition, which also includes Oliver Spencer (KR Sport), Nikita Ljubimov (Bouvin Power) and Tom Read (Strawberry Racing).

Junior MAX: the competition heats up

Jacob Ashcroft (Dan Holland Racing) in Genk, Casper Nissen (RS Competition) in Wackersdorf: who will prevail in Italy? The list of contenders is already very long. There are the “usual” Toms Strele (Dan Holland Racing), Cameron Nelson (Dan Holland Racing), Noah Janssen (Doerr Motorsport), but also Rayan Ghandour (KR Sport), winner of his first race in Franciacorta about 3 weeks ago.

The Italian platoon is led by Lorenzo Giaquinto (MKC Motorsport), together with Andrea Lavazza, Paolo De Grandi and Iacopo Martinese (Kart Republic), at his debut.

Senior MAX: A Lottery for Victory

Championship leader Sean Butcher (KR Sport) will have a tough time in Franciacorta. In addition to his closest championship rivals Lewis Gilbert (Kraft Motorsport) and Macauley Bishop (Dan Holland Racing), there are also Tom Bearman (KR Sport), who also won in Franciacorta a few weeks ago, home driver Alberto Kiko Fracassi (Strawberry Racing), as well as Austin Lee, Vic Stevens (Bouvin Power), Matthew Higgins (Dan Holland Racing) and Joe Turney (Kart Republic) who return to Rotax competition.

DD2 and DD2 Masters: Szabo and De Ruwe chasing points. Picot aims for Poker

Bende Szabo (KSB Racing Team) and Xen De Ruwe (AKK Sportstil) will have the chance to join Enzo Bol (SP Motorsport), who will not be competing in this event. Patriks Locmelis (MRG Racing), William Kristensen (RS Competition) and Ragnar Veerus (Kivi Racing), who have moved up from DD2 Masters, will also go all-in. Veteran Mauro Simoni joins the competition. In DD2 Masters, a duel between Nicolas Picot and Martynas Tankevicius is expected.

E20 Senior and E20 Masters: Everything is ready for the second round!

Spencer Brougham will look to extend his championship lead, while Will Elswood and Raul Vargas (SLK Racing Academy) chase the lead. Stefano Bonara joins Hector Ramirez in the E20 Masters.

Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy Live Stream

On Sunday 7th July, the Prefinals and Finals will be broadcast live on TV via Live Streaming on the Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy Facebook page, on the RMCET website, on Motorsport.com and on YouTube platforms.

The Event Program

– Wednesday 3 July: free practice starting at 9:00.

– Thursday 4th July: free practice starting at 8:30.

– Friday 5 July: from 9:00 free practice; from 12:30 qualifying practice; from 14:40 heats.

– Saturday 6 July: from 8:45 warm-up; from 11:00 heats.

– Sunday 7 July: Warm-up from 8:30; live TV and Live Streaming from 10:20 Prefinals and from 13:40 Finals.