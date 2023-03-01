Great movement in the championship standings after the first two rounds of the WSK Super Master Series in Lonato and Franciacorta, with the inclusion of new protagonists in the limelight ready to do battle also in the next third round on 5th March in Sarno.

The classifications begin to take a significant turn in this 13th edition of the WSK Super Master Series, one of the most fought and exciting in its history. But there are still many riders determined to move up the standings, also favored by the increasing score between the four rounds of the championship.

The third round of the WSK Super Master Series from 1st to 5th March will be held on the International Circuit of Naples in Sarno with all its major protagonists in the MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2 categories. Here are the championship situations after the second round of Franciacorta.

KZ2 – Bertuca is still the leader, chased by a multitude of adversaries

In KZ2 the Italian Cristian Bertuca (BirelArt Racing/BirelArt-TM-Vega) confirms his leadership of the championship thanks to his recent second place conquered in Franciacorta and the victory in the first round of Lonato, but whoever proved to be quite competitive is the French Tom Leuillet (Tony Kart Racing Team/ Tony Kart-Vortex), ruler of the last round of Franciacorta. A multitude of adversaries are ready to redeem themselves, starting with Emilien Denner (Sodi-TM), Giuseppe Palomba (BirelArt-TM) and Alex Maragliano (Maranello-TM), all without or almost no points in the Franciacorta final.

The KZ2 classification after the second round

1. Cristian Bertuca (ITA) 159 points

2. Tom Leuillet (FRA) 119 points

3. Emilien Denner (FRA) 77 points

4. Giuseppe Palomba (ITA) 60 points

5. Alex Maragliano (ITA) 60 points

OK – Egozi keeps his head, but Walther approaches

In OK, the Danish David Walther (Koski Motorsport/Tony Kart-Vortex-LeCont) shortened the gap, moving into second position with the win in Franciacorta, while the American Luis James Egozi (Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex ) maintains the leadership thanks to a placement and the victory in the first round of Lonato. Jimmy Helias (Ward Racing/Tony Kart-Vortex) is also at the top of the rather short classification, having climbed into third position.

OK standings after the second round

1. Luis James Egozi (USA) 119 points

2. David Walther (DNK) 91 points

3. Jimmy Helias (FRA) 86 points

4. Gabriel Gomez (BRA) 71 points

5. Gustav Wisnieswki (POL) 69 points

OKJ – Antonov is the new leader

Stepan Antonov (KR Motorsport/KR-Iame-Vega) is the author of a surprising victory in Franciacorta at the end of a great comeback of 10 positions and the penalty inflicted on the Austrian Niklas Schaufler (DPK Racing/KR-Iame) who loses the first step of the podium went precisely to Antonov. The Italian Filippo Sala (Sodikart-Sodi-TM) gains second place in the standings just 5 points behind thanks to the victory in the Prefinal. Among the protagonists of Franciacorta was also the Englishman Lewis Wherrell (Forza Racing/Exprit-TM) who missed out on victory in the final meters of the final.

The OKJ classification after the second round

1. Stefan Antonov 109 points

2. Filippo Sala (ITA) 104 points

3. Sebastian Lehtimaki (FIN) 74 points

4. Christian Costoya (ESP) 70 points

5. Alp Hasan Aksoy (TUR) 66 points

MINI GR.3 – Hoogendoorn takes the lead and takes over from Zulfikari

Great battles in MINI Gr.3, where the Dutch Dean Hoogendoorn (Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) takes the lead thanks to a second place in Franciacorta, while the Spanish Bosco Arias Chavarri (Team Driver/KR- Iame) is the author of a surprising victory. The other protagonist, the Turkish Iskender Zulfikari (BabyRace/Parolin-Iame), is forced to retire in Franciacorta and loses the leadership in the championship.

The MINI Gr.3 standings after the second round

1. Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) 143 points

2. Bosco Arias Chavarri (ESP) 129 points

3. Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) 128 points

4. Ilia Berezkin 70 points

5. Zeyu Shen (CHN) 65 points

MINI Gr.3 Under 10 – Venant remains the leader

Also in the MINI Gr.3 Under 10 there are new protagonists, such as the Italian Achille Rea (CRG Racing Team/CRG-TM-Vega) who won in Franciacorta. With the second place, the Belgian Antoine Venant (Kidix/KR-Iame) keeps the lead of the standings after the victory in Lonato. Among the main protagonists are the Ukrainian Oleksandr Legenkyi (Team Driver/KR-Iame) and the Italian Michele Orlando (IPK Official Racing Team/IPK-TM).

The MINI Gr.3 Under 10 standings after the second round

1. Antoine Venant (FRA) 169 points

2. Achille Rea (ITA) 110 points

3. Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) 89 points

4. Michele Orlando (ITA) 79 points

5. David Moscardi (ITA) 58 points

Info and rankings: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved increasingly successful participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over the course of these 17 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by insiders, by the Federations, by the manufacturers, by the teams and by the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in the WSK events.

The karting promoted by WSK is not experienced only on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage each “live” event.

The WSK mobile direction is made up of real communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an unceasing pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website, the public can stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are conveyed.