The protagonists of the WSK Open Series are ready to take to the track on the weekend of June 25th at the Circuito Internazionale Napoli in Sarno for the fourth and final round which will award the titles in MINI and KZ2 after the appointments in Lonato, Cremona and Castelletto . The two new categories OK-N and OK-N Junior are also competing in Sarno for their first outing in an event organized by WSK Promotion.

Thanks to the higher score of this last round compared to the previous rounds, a great battle is expected between the main contenders for the conquest of the category titles, given that the points available for the first position in Sarno are 153 between heats, pre-final and final.

MINI Gr.3 – Bogdan Cosma Cristofor in command by a narrow margin

All the protagonists of the category present themselves in the MINI in full force. In MINI Gr.3, after the first three rounds, the Romanian Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#539 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega) is leading with 219 points with a victory obtained in Cremona, narrowly followed by the Dutch Dean Hoogendoorn ( #501 Kidix/KR-Iame) winner in Lonato with 204 points and by the Spanish Bosco Arias Chavarri (#503 Team Driver/KR-Iame), who thanks to the victory in the last round of Castelletto is third with 160 points.

MINI GR.3 Championship:

1. Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) 219 points

2. Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) 204 points

3. Bosco Arias Chavarri (ESP) 160 points

4. Vladimir Ivannikov 149 points

5. Keelan Harvick (USA) 131 points

MINI GR.3 UNDER 10 – Gorski took the lead

In the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, the Polish Leonardo Gorski (#511 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame-Vega) took the lead with 200 points after his victory in the last round of Castelletto, followed by Michele Orlando (#618 IPK Official/IPK-TM Kart) with 140 points and with a success on his debut in Cremona, and by the Belgian Antoine Venant (#572 Kidix/KR-Iame) who with 132 points boasts a victory in the first round in Lonato.

MINI GR.3 U10 Championship:

1. Leonardo Gorskyi (POL) 200 points

2. Michele Orlando (ITA) 140 points

3. Antoine Venant (FRA) 132 points

4. Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) 124 points

5. Sebastian Eskandari-Marandi (AUS) 122

KZ2 – Everyone is attacking the leader Stan Pex

In KZ2 there is all the elite of the category, with many champions ready to fight for the title after the two rounds in Lonato and Cremona. Leading the provisional classification with 141 points is the Dutch Stan Pex (#13 SP Motorsport/KR-TM Kart) with the success conquered in Cremona, followed with 88 points by the other Dutch Senna Van Walstijn (#1 Sodikart/Sodi- TM Kart) winner in Lonato. But here there will be many ready to put on a show for Pex’s assault on the first position, who, despite his advantage, cannot yet boast of having the title in his pocket. Among the main contenders, the young Cristian Bertuca (#51 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart) this year already winner of the WSK Champions Cup and the WSK Super Master Series, but among the over 80 entries in Sarno there is certainly no shortage of opponents.

KZ2 Championship:

1. Stan Pex (NLD) 141 points

2. Senna Van Walstijn (NLD) 88 points

3. Alessandro Minetto (ITA) 80 points

4. Paolo Ippolito (ITA) 69 points

5. Daniele Federici (ITA) 49 points

OK-N and OK-N Junior at their debut

In this round of the WSK Open Series, the two new live categories OK-N and OK-N Junior will also start in the single round of Sarno, for their debut in a WSK event. The category began its journey in the Italian ACI Karting Championship with the first two rounds, and the comparison with the different engines immediately became interesting. An increasing participation is expected, with the aim of favoring the pilots in a gradual transition from the lower categories.

Direct TV Live Streaming

The event will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming on Sunday 25 June for the final phase with the Prefinals and Finals of all categories, to be followed on the websites:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp

https://motorsport.tv/

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

The program of the WSK Open Series, Round 4, Sarno

Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 June: free practice from 8:30.

Friday 23 June: 8:30 free practice; 14:20 timed trials; 15:40 heats.

Saturday 24 June: 8:30 warm up; 11:00 preliminary heats.

Sunday 25 June: 8:30 warm up; live TV and Live Streaming from 10.40am Prefinals and 1.30pm Finals (1.30pm MINI U10, 2.00pm MINI GR.3, 2.30pm KZ2, 3.00pm OK-N and OK-N Junior ).

