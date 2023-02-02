The WSK Champions Cup with its first champions of the 2023 season has just been archived, and the awaited moment has already arrived in rapid succession of the first round of the WSK Super Master Series, one of the most excellent championships of the WSK Promotion series, which sees the major manufacturers of international karting at the start with their official teams, together with the most important teams and an exceptional parterre of champions in all categories.

The first event is set at the South Garda Karting in Lonato from 1 to 5 February 2023, where the entry list is still growing compared to last week for the WSK Champions Cup, in fact 340 drivers are in Lonato for this inaugural round of the WSK Super Master Series which is developed in four rounds on four of the most important circuits in Italy.

In addition to the traditional tracks of Lonato and Sarno, this year the international kart tracks of Franciacorta and Cremona will also be added, ready to host the classic three international categories OKJ, OK and KZ2, in addition to the increasingly interesting MINI this year split into two categories aged 8-10 and 10-12 years.

The calendar of the WSK Super Master Series

1st Rd – 05/02/2023 LONATO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

2nd Rd – 19/02/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

3rd Rd – 05/03/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

4th Rd – 04/30/2023 CREMONA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

Lonato program

Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 February: free practice.

Friday 3 February: qualifying practice and first heats.

Saturday 4 February: preliminary heats.

Sunday 5 February: Prefinals and Finals live on TV Streaming (www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION).

LONATO – Entry List

Results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

