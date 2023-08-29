Everything is ready on the Franciacorta Karting Track circuit for the opening round of the WSK Euro Series, starting from August 30th with free practice and then concluding, after the qualifying phase, on Sunday September 3rd with the prefinals and finals broadcast live TV Live streaming on WSK sites, motorsport.tv and YouTube:

In Franciacorta, for the first of the two rounds of the 2023 edition of the WSK Euro Series, the drivers of the MINI, OKJ and OK categories will take to the track, together with the two new OK-N and OK-N Juniors established by FIA Karting and ACI Sport , and once again an important overall participation with over 310 drivers who confirm how much the Euro Series is by now an unmissable appointment in the WSK Promotion calendar.

The WSK Euro Series has always been a springboard for many young talents. Witness the fact that many of the current protagonists of Formula 1 faced each other in this historic WSK-branded series, which today includes a golden register that is extremely rich in motorsport champions.

The final event of the WSK Euro Series will take place in the second stage on 5 November at the Circuito Internazionale Napoli in Sarno, with the participation also of KZ2.

The program of the WSK Euro Series, Round 1, Franciacorta

Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31 August: free practice from 8:30.

Friday 1 August: 8:30 free practice; 10:50 timed trials; 1.40pm heats.

Saturday 2 August: 8.15 am warm up; 10:30 preliminary heats.

Sunday 3 August: 8:30 warm up; live TV and Live Streaming from 9:50 Prefinals and from 12:30 Finals (12:30 MINI U10, 14:00 MINI GR.3, 14:30 OKJ, 15:00 OK; 15:30 OKN-OKNJ ).

WSK Euro Series 2023

1st Rd – 03/09/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – OKN – OKNJ

2nd Rd – 05/11/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2 – OKN – OKNJ

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved increasingly successful participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over the course of these 17 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by insiders, by the Federations, by the manufacturers, by the teams and by the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in the WSK events.

The karting promoted by WSK is not experienced only on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage each “live” event.

The WSK mobile direction is made up of true communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an unceasing pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website, the public can stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are conveyed.