After the opening in Lonato on February 5th, the WSK Super Master Series is already ready to show up for the weekend of February 19th on the Franciacorta track for the second round of the season.

The event is immediately greeted with an important number of drivers after the success of the 334 verified drivers in the first round in Lonato, in fact 360 drivers are expected in Franciacorta in the classic categories MINI, OKJ, OK, and KZ2. So for the WSK Super Master Series still great numbers for another rich weekend, with the most prestigious teams and many protagonists determined to confirm the leadership just conquered in Lonato at the Franciacorta Karting Track but also with many rivals ready to do battle to enter the top .

KZ2 – Bertuca is leading the championship

In the first round of Lonato, in KZ2, the young Cristian Bertuca (BirelArt Racing/BirelART-TM-Vega) took the lead with 69 points, brilliant winner of the final, followed by the very valid French Emilien Denner (Sodikart/Sodi-TM) at odds 48 and by the Romanian Daniel Vasile, Bertuca’s teammate, fourth on the finish line and author of the pole position, with 37 points. Among the protagonists in Lonato was also the other BirelArt driver, Alessio Piccini, fourth in the championship with 36 points, and the German David Trefilov (Maranello SRP/Maranello-TM) on the third step of the podium and fifth in the championship with 34 points.

The KZ2 ranking after the first round

1. Cristian Bertuca (ITA) 69 points

2. Emilien Denner (FRA) 48 points

3. Daniel Vasile (ROU) 37 points

4. Alessio Piccini (ITA) 36 points

5. David Trefilov (DEU) 34 points

OK – The leadership belongs to Egozi

In OK, the American Luis James Egozi took the lead in the championship (Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex-LeCont) with 86 points thanks to the success obtained in the Prefinal and then also in the Final in the closing stages of the race, where he was managed to overtake the Polish Gustav Wisnieswki (Forza Racing/Exprit-TM), second in the championship with 69 points. Third in the standings with 32 points was the Brazilian Gabriel Gomez (CRG Racing Team/CRG-Iame), ahead of the third placed at the finish line in Lonato, the French Jimmy Helias (Ward Racing/Tony Kart-Vortex) with 31 points. But here there are several drivers called immediately to recover points, due to unfortunate moments that occurred in the Final after a good start in qualifying and in the heats.

The classification OK after the first round

1. Luis James Egozi (USA) 86 points

2. Gustav Wisnieswki (POL) 69 points

3. Gabriel Gomez (BRA) 32 points

4. Jimmy Helias (FRA) 31 points

5. Tomass Stolcermanis (LVA) 30 points

OKJ – Lehtimaki leads with full points in qualifying

In OK-Junior the Finnish Sebastian Lehtimaki (Koski Motorsport/Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega) leads the championship standings after the first round with 70 points, who finished second at the finish line in Lonato but with full points for his first position in qualifying and Prefinal. The Turkish Hasan Aksoy Alp (Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex) follows with 56 points, surprising winner of the final. The Italian Filippo Sala (Sodikart/Sodi-TM) finished third in the championship with 44 points thanks to his victory in the Prefinal and seventh in the Final. The Spanish Christian Costoya (Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM) follows with 32 points and the Colombian Salim Hanna Hernandez (Ricky Flynn/LN Kart-Vortex) with 28 points, third at the finish line in Lonato.

The OKJ classification after the first round

1. Sebastian Lehtimaki (FIN) 70 points

2. Alp Hasan Aksoy (TUR) 56 points

3. Filippo Sala (ITA) 44 points

4. Christian Costoya (ESP) 32 points

5. Salim Hanna Hernandez (COL) 28 points

MINI Gr.3 – In Zulfikari the first test and the leadership

In the usual duel for the victory in the MINI Gr.3 the Turkish Iskender Zulfikari (BabyRace/Parolin-Iame-Vega) conquers the victory in the last meters of the race and leads the championship with 89 points, while his closest rival, the Dutch Dean Hoogendoorn (Kidix/Alonso-Iame), had to settle for fourth place at the end of a hectic race, and is second in the championship with 55 points. Second across the finish line in Lonato and third place in the standings for the Romanian Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (Team Driver/KR-Iame) with 44 points, ahead of the other two riders of the Team Driver, Ilia Berezin and the Spanish Bosco Arias Chavarri, both with 33 points. Third on the podium, Vladimir Ivannikov (Gamoto/EKS-TM), is sixth with 27 points.

The MINI Gr.3 standings after the first round

1. Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) 89 points

2. Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) 55 points

3. Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) 44 points

4. Ilia Berezkin 33 points

5. Bosco Aria Chavarri (ESP) 33 points

MINI Gr.3 Under 10 – In the lead Venant, close on Legenkyi

In MINI Gr.3 Under 10 the Belgian Antoine Venant (Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) won the final in Lonato and the first position in the championship with 78 points, followed by 69 points from the Ukrainian Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) (Team Driver/KR-Iame) who, after winning in the Prefinal, confirmed to be very fast also in the Final with second place. Third in the championship with 35 points the Swiss Albert Tamm (BabyRace/Parolin-Iame), winner of a Prefinal, but only 11th in the Final. The third step of the podium in Lonato went to the Italian David Moscardi (AV Racing/Parolin-TM), which allows him to finish fourth in the championship with 32 points, equal on points with the Slovakian Alex Molota (Firelly/EKS-TM) .

The MINI Gr.3 Under 10 standings after the first round

1. Antoine Venant (BEL) 78 points

2. Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) 69 points

3. Albert Tamm (CHE) 35 points

4. David Moscardi (ITA) 32 points

5. Alex Molota (SVK) 32 points

The WSK Super Master Series program, Round 2, Franciacorta Karting Track

Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 February: free practice.

Friday 17 February: 10:20 timed trials, 12:30 preliminary heats.

Saturday 18 February: 9.40 am heats.

Sunday 19 February: 10:10 am Prefinals, 1:50 pm OKJ Final, 2:20 pm MINI U10 Final, 2:50 pm MINI Gr.3 Final, 3:20 pm KZ2 Final, 3:50 pm OK Final.

Prefinals and Finals Live TV Streaming on the sites

www.wskarting.it/index.asp

https://motorsport.tv/

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

LINK: Entry List

The next appointments of the WSK Super Master Series:

2nd Rd – 19/02/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

3rd Rd – 05/03/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

4th Rd – 04/30/2023 CREMONA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

