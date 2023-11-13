A grand finale to the season is expected with the final double round of the WSK Final Cup scheduled for November 19th in Lonato and November 26th in Franciacorta.

In fact, around 280 drivers are expected in the first round at the South Garda Karting in Lonato in the MINI, OKJ, OK, KZ2, X30 Junior and the MINI, OKJ, OK, KZ2, OK-N and OK-N Junior categories on the track.

WSK Promotion for the conclusion of the 18th season

The WSK Final Cup this year too presents itself with all the conditions for a great closure and ready to celebrate another season, the 18th, of the WSK Promotion championships after the excellent successes found in the events already held, from the WSK Champions Cup at the start of the season at the WSK Super Master Series, WSK Super Cup by MINI, WSK Euro Series and WSK Open Series.

The WSK Final Cup palmares is ready to be enriched. The WSK Final Cup palmares is therefore ready to be enriched with the names of other karting champions for this event now in its 12th edition and inaugurated in 2011 with the victories of Lorenzo Travisanutto (MINI) , Nicklas Nielsen (KF3), Dennis Olsen (KF2) and Bas Lammers (KZ2).

But there are many champions who have followed one another in the 11 editions held so far, with many young talents such as the Dutch girl Maya Weug, winner in 2016 in the MINI, who then moved on to motor racing with promising expectations, as well as Andrea Kimi Antonelli in 2019 in OKJ, new Italian promise and already champion in Formula 4 and in the European Formula Regional.

Last year the victories in the WSK Final Cup went to Iskender Zulfikari (MINI), Emanuele Olivieri (OKJ), Joe Turney (OK) and Senna Van Walstijn (KZ2).

Sold out with 350 drivers in Lonato

It is a truly important entry list that presents itself in the first of the two rounds of the WSK Final Cup in Lonato, from 15 to 19 November, for a sold-out season finale combined with the second and final event the following week in Franciacorta.

First test in Lonato with 350 drivers

As many as 350 drivers are expected at the South Garda Karting in the MINI, OKJ, OK, KZ2, X30 Junior and X30 Senior categories, with important lineups of the major teams and manufacturers. For many it is the opportunity to confirm themselves as protagonists at the end of the season, or to make up for some disappointment, but for many it is also the right opportunity to debut in the higher category in preparation for next year.

Many protagonists at the start of the WSK Final Cup

In the MINI, sold out with 121 drivers, all the major protagonists and winners of the season are at the start, starting with the champions of the recent WSK Euro Series, such as Daniel Miron Lorente with the Team Driver in the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, while in the OKJ, with a participation of around 100 drivers, includes the new champion Jacopo Martinese with KR Motorsport, and in OK with around 50 drivers the champion Kirill Kutskov.

There was also a very good participation in KZ2, led by Cristian Bertuca with BirelART Racing, winner of the WSK Champions Cup and the Super Master Series at the beginning of the season. The winner of the WSK Euro Series of the MINI Gr3 Bogdan Cosma Cristofor instead competes with the Team Driver in the category, such as Federico Rossi with the PRK team and Antonio Apicella with the Team Driver.

All the winners of the 2023 season before the double round of the WSK Final Cup

2023 WSK Champions Cup

KZ2: 1. Bertuca Cristian (BirelART Racing / BirelART / TM Kart / Vega)

OK: 1. Walther David (Koski Motorsport / Tony Kart / Vortex / LeCont)

OKJ: 1. Wherrell Lewis (Forza Racing / Exprit / TM Kart / Vega)

MINI Gr.3: 1. Zulfikari Iskender (BabyRace Driver Academy / Parolin / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Legenkyi Oleksandr (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

X30 Junior: 1. Ferrari Riccardo (Zanchi Motorsport / Tony Kart / Iame / MG)

X30 Senior: 1. Pozzi Brando (M2 Racing / Tony Kart / Iame / MG)

2023 WSK Super Master Series

KZ2: 1. Bertuca Cristian (BirelART Racing / BirelART / Tm Kart / Vega)

OK: 1. Egozi Luis James (Tony Kart Racing Team / Tony Kart / Vortex / LeCont)

OKJ: 1. Antonov Stepan (KR Motorsport / KR / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3: 1. Zulfikari Iskender (BabyRace Driver Academy / Parolin / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Legenkyi Oleksandr (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

2023 WSK Open Series

KZ2: 1. Pex Stan (SP Motorsport / KR / TM Kart / LeCont)

MINI Gr.3: 1. Cosma Cristofor Bogdan (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Gorski Leonardo (BabyRace Driver Academy / Parolin / Iame / Vega)

X30 Junior: 1. Kuzhnini Tiziano (Team Driver Racing Kart / Tony Kart / Iame / MG)

X30 Senior: 1. Carenini Danny (Energy Corse / Energy Corse / Iame / MG)

OK-N: 1. Yildirim Bati Ege (Modena Kart / Parolin / TM Kart / Vega)

OK-N Junior: 1. Cosma Cristofor David (Kidix Driver Performance / KR / Iame / Vega)

WSK Super Cup By MINI

MINI Gr.3: 1. Zulfikari Iskender (BabyRace Driver Academy / Parolin / Iame / MG)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Eskandari-Marandi Sebastian (Tony Kart Racing Team / Tony Kart / Vortex / MG)

WSK Euro Series

OK: 1. Kutskov Kirill (DPK Racing / KR / Iame / LeCont)

OKJ: 1. Martinese Iacopo (KR Motorsport / KR / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3: 1. Cosma Cristofor Bogdan (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

MINI Gr.3 Under 10: 1. Miron Lorente Daniel (Team Driver Racing Kart / KR / Iame / Vega)

OK-N: 1. Yildirim Bati Ege (Modena Kart / Parolin / TM Kart / Vega)

OK-N Junior: 1. Hoogendoorn Dean (AKM Motorsport / KR / Iame / Vega)

The provisional program of Lonato

The program begins with the usual format with free practice on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November.

Friday 17 November: official qualifying tests and first heats.

Saturday 18 November: heats.

Sunday 19 November: pre-finals and finals, live on TV Live streaming on the WSK sites, Motorsport.tv and YouTube:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp,

https://motorsport.tv/,

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

