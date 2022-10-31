The final phase of the WSK 2022 season begins with the first of the two WSK Final Cup tests scheduled from 3 to 6 November at the Naples International Circuit in Sarno, with the MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2 categories. All the most titled drivers competing with the major manufacturers and the most qualified international teams are at the start.

WSK Final Cup, 11th edition in Sarno and Lonato

This year the WSK Final Cup celebrates its eleventh edition. Since its debut in 2011 it has not only taken place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has always been held in a single test. This year, on the other hand, there are two tests, in Sarno and then in Lonato the following week on 10-13 November, with the awarding of the title based on the best overall score.

The Sarno program, live streaming TV on the WSK site and on Motorsport.tv.

After the free practice on Wednesday 2 November, the WSK Final Cup in Sarno officially begins on Thursday 3 November with the administrative check and further free practice, it continues on Friday November with timed practice and the first qualifying heats which will be completed on Saturday. The final phase on Sunday 6 November, with the Prefinals and Finals live on TV Streaming on the wsk.it website and on Motorsport.tv.

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

It is the most important event of the end of the season

The WSK Final Cup not only represents the most important end-of-season event and an opportunity for drivers and teams to end the year with a seal of prestige, but also an opportunity to test new material in view of next year. For several young people it also becomes an important opportunity to debut in the higher category and already become familiar with a more competitive kart for 2022.

Many champions in the history of the WSK Final Cup

In the last edition of the WSK Final Cup, the winners in MINI were the Romanian David Cosma Cristofor with Team Gulstar, in OKJ the Spanish Lucas Fluxa with KR Motorsport, in OK the English Arvid Lindblad always with KR Motorsport, in KZ2 Francesco Celenta with Parolin Motorsport.

The palmares of the WSK Final Cup already in the first edition of 2011 saw the signing of champions such as Lorenzo Travisanutto in his first debuts in MINI, Nicklas Nielsen in KF3, Dennis Olsen in KF2, Bas Lammers in KZ2. Since then, the palmares has been considerably enriched with other big names in international karting such as Callum Ilott, Robert Shwartzman, Karol Basz, Marco Ardigò, Frederik Vesti, Maya Weug, Pedro Hiltbrand, and many others.

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

The WSK Final Cup program, Sarno

Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 November

08:45 Free Practice

Friday 4th November

08:45 – 11:23: Free Practice

11.30 – 12:46: Timed practice

13:40 – 17:30: Eliminatory heats

Saturday 5th November

08:30 – 10:27: Warm-up

10:30 – 17:30: Eliminatory heats

Sunday 6 November (TV, Live Streaming)

08:30 – 10:27: Warm-up

10:40 – 13:00: Prefinals

14:00 – 16:00: Finals (14:00 MINI; 14:30 OKJ; 15:00 KZ2; 15:30 OK).

Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

WSK FINAL CUP

1st Rd – 06/11/2022 SARNO – MINI-OKJ-OK-KZ2

2nd Rd – 11/13/2022 LONATO – MINI-OKJ-OK-KZ2

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have obtained an ever-increasing success of participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these 16 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by the professionals, the Federations, the manufacturers, the teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in international karting and motoring.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing those who are the current champions in motoring, in recent years almost the entire starting grid of Formula 1 is in fact made up of drivers who have trained agonistically in WSK events.

The Naples International Circuit of Sarno. Photo by: WSK

The karting promoted by WSK is not only experienced on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap” …), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and fans who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage every “live” event.

The mobile direction of WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone players, sound workers who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track live. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it site, the public can always stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” in which all communication activities are channeled.