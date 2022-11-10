The WSK Final Cup after the first round in Sarno moves to Lonato for the second final event on November 9-13, where the entry list exceeds 300 drivers.

Really important numbers for this closing competition of the year which presents itself for the first time with the format of two tests and a final classification that will have the task of electing the 2022 champions. A large participation in the MINI is expected in Lonato with over 120 drivers, over 80 in OKJ, about 50 in OK and about 50 in KZ2.

In each category, many will still be able to aim for final success, given the increasing score that characterizes the second test in Lonato compared to the first in Sarno: 13 points to decrease from the first classified after the heats (+3 points compared to the first test) , 60 points to climb for the Prefinal (double compared to the first round), 80 points to climb for the Final (+30 points compared to the first round).

Yuanpu Cui leads in OK, the first Chinese driver to win a WSK race. In the provisional rankings after the first test in Sarno, the first position of a Chinese driver stands out in OK, Yuanpu Cui competing with the KR Motorsport team on KR-Iame-LeCont, the first Chinese driver to win an international race in the WSK series.

Yuanpu Cui is in the lead of OK with 65 points thanks to the success achieved in the final at the end of a rather hard-fought race. In the championship behind him Anatholy Khavalkin, the English Joe Turney third in the ranking despite the penalty in the final for the front spoiler out of place, the Jamaican Alex Powell and the French Jimmy Helias.

OK, WSK Final Cup provisional standings

1. Yuanpu Cui (CHN) points 65

2. Anatoly Khavalkin points 50

3. Joe Turney (GBR) points 46

4. Alex Powell (JAM) points 37

5. Jimmy Helias (FRA) points 36.

In KZ2 the Dutch Senna Van Walstijn in front of a great competition. In the most performing category of KZ2 the Dutch Senna Van Walstijn took the lead with a good advantage, with the CPB Sport team on Sodikart-TM Racing-Vega, winner in Sarno ahead of the very fast Swedish Noah Milell who occupies the second position in the standings staccato position of 37 points.

Third with 38 points was the French Emilien Denner, who dominated the event until the final where he was forced to retire due to an accident with Giuseppe Palomba. Despite the contact, Palomba finished fourth in the race and in the championship, ahead of team mate Cristian Bertuca. But in Lonato the competition will be even stronger, with a notable increase of antagonists.

KZ2, WSK Final Cup provisional classification

1. Senna Van Walstijn (NLD) points 78

2. Noah Milell (SWE) points 41

3. Emilien Denner (FRA) points 40

4. Giuseppe Palomba (ITA) points 34

5. Cristian Bertuca (ITA) points 25.

Head to head in OKJ between the Scottish Zac Drummond and the Italian Emanuele Olivieri. On the eve of Lonato, the OK-Junior is particularly uncertain where only one point divides the first position of the Scotsman Zac Drummond (70 points) in the race with Parolin Motorsport on Parolin-TM Racing-Vega, from the Italian Emanuele Olivieri (69 points) winner of the final with the IPK Official team on IPK-TM Racing.

To the head to head between the two are added other protagonists of the category in search of redemption, led by the Slovenian Aleksandar Bogunovic, but an important role will also be played by the important new entries expected in the second event in Lonato.

OKJ, WSK Final Cup provisional standings

1. Zac Drunnond (SCO) points 70

2. Emanuele Olivieri (ITA) points 69

3. Aleksandar Bogunovic (SVN) points 55

4. Taym Saleh (DEU) points 38

5. Miguel Costa (BRA) points 25.

In the MINI, the first victory also for a Panama driver: Gianmatteo Rousseau.

Among the winners of new nationalities in the WSK races, there is also the first time of a Panama driver, Gianmatteo Rousseau, winner of the Sarno final in MINI and leading the provisional classification with 76 points.

Racing with the Alonso Kart by Kidix team on Alonso-Iame-Vega, Rousseau was the protagonist of the category in all phases of the race, up to the final won in the sprint ahead of Vladimir Ivannikov, second in the championship with 68 points, and Filippo Sala that goes to occupy the fifth place with 36 points, preceded by the Australian William Calleja (45 points) and the Turkish Iskender Zulfikari (44 points). All capable of winning the ultimate success.

MINI, WSK Final Cup provisional ranking

1. Gianmatteo Rousseau (PAN) points 76

2. Vladimir Ivannikov points 68

3. William Calleja (AUS) points 45

4. Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) points 44

5. Filippo Sala (ITA) points 36.

The WSK Final Cup program, Lonato

Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 November

08:45 Free Practice

Friday 11th November

08:15 – 10:27: Free Practice

10.30 – 12:16: Timed practice

12:40 – 17:30: Eliminatory heats

Saturday 12th November

08:10 – 10:04: Warm-up

10:15 – 18:00: Eliminatory heats

Sunday 13 November (TV, Live Streaming)

08:30 – 10:27: Warm-up

10:30 – 13:00: Prefinals

14:00 – 16:00: Finals (14:00 MINI; 14:30 OKJ; 15:00 OK; 15:30 KZ2).

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have obtained an ever-increasing success of participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these 16 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by the professionals, the Federations, the manufacturers, the teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in international karting and motoring.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing those who are the current champions in motoring, in recent years almost the entire starting grid of Formula 1 is in fact made up of drivers who have trained agonistically in WSK events.

The karting promoted by WSK is not only experienced on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap” …), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and fans who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage every “live” event.

The mobile direction of WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphones, sound workers who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track live. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it site, the public can always stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” in which all communication activities are channeled.