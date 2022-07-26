The WSK Euro Series is ready to play the final rush with the second and decisive test at the Naples International Circuit in Sarno (Salerno, ITA) scheduled from 27 to 31 July. After the success of the first round on 17 July in Lonato, the turnout of the drivers in this event continues to be important, with a good increase in the two categories OK and OKJ and the usual excellent participation in MINI and KZ2.

KZ2

In the first round of Lonato in KZ2 it was the Italian Giuseppe Palomba (BirelART Racing / BirelART-TM Racing) who won at the end of a great comeback due to a sporting regulatory problem that arose in qualifying. Palomba’s determination has developed to win the final with stubbornness, a result that allows him to present himself in Sarno at the top of the standings with 70 points, in cohabitation with the other great protagonist of the Lonato test, the French Jeremy Iglesias with CRG Racing Team.

OK

In OK it was the Japanese Kean Nakamura-Berta (KR Motorsport / KR-Iame) who won the final in Lonato, thus gaining the leadership in the championship with 86 points, ahead of the Swede Joel Bergstrom (Forza Racing / Exprit-TM Racing ) with 47 points. In Sarno there will be about 60 contenders in this category, with many new entrants ready to compete for the final victory.

OKJ

There is also a lot of anticipation in OKJ, which in Sarno presents itself with about 90 riders and many new protagonists. Leading in the standings is the Polish Jan Przyrowski (Tony Kart Racing Team / Tony Kart-Vortex) with 88 points, dominator of the first round of Lonato, followed in the ranking by the Hungarian Martin Molnar (Energy Corse / Energy-TM Racing) with 47 points and from Dutchman René Lammers (Parolin Motorsport / Parolin-TM Racing) with 43 points.

MINI

Also on this occasion the excellent participation in MINI is usual, where in the youngest category the leading name is that of Vladimir Ivannikov (Gamoto / EKS-TM Racing), winner of the final in Lonato and at the top of the championship standings with 80 points. Followed by a swarm of drivers determined to do battle, led by the two color bearers of the Alonso Kart by Kidix team, the Dutch Dean Hoogendoorn and the Canadian Ilie Crisan Tristan, winners of the two pre-finals in Lonato and respectively second and third in the championship with 69 and 42 points.

TIRES

The following tires will be used in the Sarno appointment:

MINI Vega – OK Junior Vega – OK MG Prime – KZ2 LeCont Prime

Sarno’s program

Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 July

08:45 Free Practice

Friday 29 July

08:45 – 11:03: Free Practice

11.10 – 12:36: Timed practice

13:30 – 18:30: Eliminatory heats

Saturday 30th July

08:30 – 09:55: Warm-up

10:00 – 18:30: Eliminatory heats

Sunday 31st July (Live Streaming on Motorsport.com)

08:45 – 10:12: Warm-up

10:20 – 12:30: Prefinals

13:00 – 15:00: Finals (13:00 OKJ; 13:30 MINI; 14:00 KZ2; 14:30 OK).

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then the WSK karting championships have achieved ever greater success, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these 16 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by the professionals, the Federations, the manufacturers, the teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in international karting and motoring.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing those who are the current champions in motoring, in recent years almost the entire starting grid of Formula 1 is in fact made up of drivers who have trained agonistically in WSK events.

The karting promoted by WSK is not only experienced on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap” …), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and fans who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage every “live” event.

The mobile direction of WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone players, sound workers who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track live. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it site, the public can always stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” in which all communication activities are channeled.