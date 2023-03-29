After the debut in Lonato on 12 March, the championship standings already indicate the first protagonists, but this second round has the particularity of assigning a higher score, as well as the increasing score also in the two following events on 16 April in Castelletto of Branduzzo and June 25 in Sarno for the final test.

KZ2 – Senna is the leader after the “first” in Lonato

After the first round in Lonato, it is the Dutch Senna Van Walstijn (#1 Sodikart/Sodi-TM-LeCont) who occupies the first position with 88 points thanks to his victory in the Final and further points earned in the qualifying and in the Prefinal. The other two main protagonists of the Lonato race follow in the standings, the Italians Paolo Ippolito (#21 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame) second in the Final with 69 points, and his teammate, Danilo Albanese, with 47 points, third in final and standings. The first five positions are completed by the French Thomas Imbourg (#6 CPB Sport/Sodi-TM) with 32 points and Emilien Denner (#2 Sodikart/Sodi-TM), author of the pole position in qualifying, with 31 points.

KZ2.

Standings after the first round:

1. Senna Van Walstijn (NLD) 88 points

2. Paolo Ippolito (ITA) 69 points

3. Danilo Albanese (ITA) 47 points

4. Thomas Imbourg (FRA) 32 points

5. Emilien Denner (FRA) 31 points.

MINI GR.3 – Hoogendoorn leads the category

The winner of the final in Lonato, the Dutch Dean Hoogendoorn (#501 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega), leads the provisional classification of the MINI Gr.3, the category reserved for youngsters aged 10 to 12, with 65 points . In second position was the Australian William Calleja (#516 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame), with 46 points conquered above all for the pole position in qualifying and the victory in the Prefinal, while the Canadian Ilie Crisan was in third position with 42 points Tristan (#526 Tony Kart RT/Tony Kart-Vortex), second in the final. Chasing the Romanian Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#539 Team Driver/KR-Iame) with 39 points and Vladimir Ivannikov (#522 Gamoto/EKS-TM) with 38 points.

MINI Gr.3. Standings after the first round:

1. Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) 65 points

2. William Calleja (AUS) 46 points

3. Ilie Crisan Tristan (CAN) 42 points

4. Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) 39 points

5. Vladimir Ivannikov 38 points.

MINI GR.3 Under 10 – Venant by a good margin.

In the Under 10, the Belgian Antoine Venant (#572 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) has acquired a good lead after having achieved the full score of 90 points, with the pole position, the victory in the Prefinal and the victory in the Final. Chasing is the Australian Sebastian Eskandari-Marandi (#524 Tony Kart RT/Tony Kart-Vortex) with 57 points for his victory in his Prefinal and third place in the Final. Good third for the Belgian Henri Kumpen (#549 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame), second in the Final with 39 points. Fourth place for the Ukrainian Oleksandr Legenkyi (#536 Team Driver/KR-Iame) with 34 points, fifth for his teammate, the Polish Wiktor Stalmach with 32 points, both in evidence in the Prefinals.

MINI Gr.3 U10. Standings after the first round:

1. Antoine Venant (BEL) 90 points

2. Sebastian Eskandari-Marandi (AUS) 57 points

3. Henri Kumpen (BEL) 39 points

4. Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) 34 points

5. Wiktor Stalmach (POL) 32 points.

X30 Junior – Command Coronel

In the X30 Junior, for the emerging youngsters in the one-make category, the Dutch Rocco Coronel (#704 VictoryLane/Red Speed-Iame-MG) took the lead with 78 points, author of a good performance with pole position in qualifying and then the victory in the Final. Chasing are the two drivers of the Team Driver, the Portuguese Lorenzo Campos (#706 Tony Kart-Iame) with 60 points for the pole position, the victory in the Prefinal and the third place in the Final, and the Swiss Tiziano Kuzhnini (#707 Tony Kart-Iame) with 42 points thanks to the second place in the Final. The two Italians with Zanchi Motorsport, Christian Romeo (#714 Tony Kart-Iame) with 29 points and Riccardo Ferrari (#712 Tony Kart-Iame) with 27 points are slightly further apart.

X30 Junior. Standings after the first round:

1. Rocco Coronel (NLD) 78 points

2. Lorenzo Campos (PRT) 60 points

3. Tiziano Kuzhnini (CHE) 42 points

4. Christian Romeo (ITA) 29 points

5. Riccardo Ferrari (ITA) 27 points.

X30 Senior – Carenini at the top

One of the most representative drivers of the X30 Senior, Danny Carenini (#801 Energy Corse/Energy-Iame-MG), immediately took the lead in the championship. The Italian driver is at the top with 80 points obtained with pole position in qualifying, second place in the Prefinal and victory in the Final. Chasing is the French Matis Barbe (#821 Lyard/LN Kart-Iame) with 48 points, author of the victory in the Prefinal just ahead of Carenini, and the Italian Andrea Giudice (#804 Marra/Tony Kart-Iame) with 44 points for second place in the Final. Further behind the other Italian Cristian Comanducci (#806 PKR/Tony Kart-Iame) with 29 points third on the podium in Lonato, and the Monegasque Matteo Giaccardi (#825 Nato/LN Kart-Iame) with 21 points.

X30 Senior. Standings after the first round:

1. Danny Carenini (ITA) 80 points

2. Matis Barbe (FRA) 48 points

3. Andrea Giudice (ITA) 44 points

4. Cristian Comanducci (ITA) 29 points

5. Matteo Giaccardi (MCO) 21 points.

The program of the WSK Open Series, Round 2, Cremona Circuit

Friday 31 March: from 8:45 free practice; from 16:40 timed trials.

Saturday 1st April: from 8.45 am warm up; from 10:50 preliminary heats.

Sunday 2 April: from 8:40 warm up; live TV and Live Streaming from 11:10 Prefinals and from 13:50 Finals (13:50 MINI U10, 14:20 MINI GR.3, 14:50 KZ2, 15:20 X30 Junior, 15:50 X30 Senior ).

Direct TV Live Streaming

The event will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming on Sunday 2 April for the final phase with the Prefinals and Finals of all categories, to be followed on the websites:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/,

https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The next appointments of the WSK Open Series 2023:

2nd Rd – 02/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI – X30J – X30S – KZ2

3rd Rd – 16/04/2023 CASTELLETTO / MINI – X30J – X30S

4th Rd – 25/06/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKN – OKNJ – KZ2

Results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

