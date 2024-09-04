The WSK Super Cup on September 8th at the Franciacorta Karting Track is expected to have an excellent turnout of drivers, with the organization of WSK Promotion for the single-race event which is also valid for the Italian ACI Sport KZN Championship and for the ACI Sport National Trophy for the MINI, OK-N and OK-NJ categories.

Registrations close soon, on September 1st, but there are already around 240 drivers registered, in the MINI Gr.3 and Gr.3 Under 10, and in KZN with the Rookie, Under, Over and Over 50 categories, in addition to the two federal categories OK-N and OK-N Junior.

Third edition of the WSK Super Cup

This is the third edition of the WSK Super Cup, which features several new features, starting with the race venue: the Muro Leccese circuit, which has always been the home of WSK Promotion and the scene of great battles, will hand over the baton to Franciacorta, another circuit that has carved out a prominent place for itself in the context of international races in a very short time.

Furthermore, the MINI present in the first two editions of the WSK Super Cup, will also make room for the OK-N and OK-N Junior, two classes welcomed with great enthusiasm in the WSK paddock also competing for the ACI Sport National Trophy. The show will also be enriched by the presence of the KZN, which will elect the winners of the Italian ACI Sport KZN Championship.

Free practice

Free practice starts on Wednesday 4th September, with the exception of KZN which starts on Thursday 5th September.

Live TV

The final phase on Sunday 8 July will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming, on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, on the WSK websites, Motorsport.com, YouTube and on the Vimeo platform.

The event will also be broadcast live on ACI Sport TV (acisport.it Canale Sky 228 – Tivù-Sat 52) ​​and on the Facebook page @ACIKarting.

The program of the WSK Super Cup, Franciacorta

Wednesday 4th September: Free practice 9:00.

Thursday 5 September: Free practice 8:30.

Friday 6 September: Free practice 8:20; Timed practice from 11:40; heats from 14:20.

Saturday 7 September: 8:45 Warm up; 11:00 Elimination heats; 17:20 Prefinals.

Sunday 8 September: 8:00 Warm up; live TV and Live Streaming 9:30 Prefinals, 12:00 Finals.

WSK SUPER CUP – FRANCIACORTA

05-08/09/24 valid for the Italian ACI Sport KZN Championship

Categories KZN Rookie, KZN Under, KZN Over, KZN Over 50.

04-08/09/24 valid for the ACI Sport National Trophy

Categories Mini Gr. 3, Mini Gr.3 Under 10, OKN, OKNJ.

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing success in terms of participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded the 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over the course of these 18 years.

And above all with the trust placed in it by industry professionals, Federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today, karting in the WSK series has the honour of representing the current champions in motor racing. In recent years, in fact, almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers who trained competitively in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK is not only experienced on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and fans who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with the entire technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage each “live” event.

The WSK mobile direction team is made up of true communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound technicians who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for transmitting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels quickly and at a relentless pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the website wskarting.it the public can always stay updated on all the news related to the different series. A real “hub” where all the communication activities are channeled.