The opening of the WSK season at the South Garda Karting in Lonato on February 25-29 presents excellent prospects: in fact, 320 drivers are expected for the WSK Champions Cup, the traditional race at the beginning of the year, which has come to celebrate its 10th edition with a nice a successful participation that confirms the constantly growing trend for WSK Promotion-branded events.

So this year too it is the WSK Champions Cup that will open the international karting season, with the usual categories MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2, to which from this first race are added the two live categories of the X30 Junior and Senior for their debut in the WSK world.

Among the busiest categories, the primacy as usual goes to MINI, which in the category with international MINI Gr.3 homologation by now abundantly exceeds 100 drivers per race, numbers which from this year have led to the division into two age groups : the first from 8 to 10 years for the Under 10, and the second from 10 to 12 years.

Excellent participation also in the other youth category of OK-Junior, as well as in the two most performing categories, OK and KZ2 with gears. The positive debut of the two X30 Juniors and X30 Seniors also bodes well, which we will meet again later in the WSK events in the four rounds of the WSK Open Cup and in one round of the WSK Final Cup.

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

The program of the WSK Champions Cup in Lonato

Wednesday 25 January and Thursday 26 free practice.

Friday 27 January qualifying practice and first heats.

Saturday January 28th preliminary heats.

Sunday 29 January Prefinals and Finals live TV Streaming on Motorsport.com.

WSK Champions Cup – Lonato: Entry List

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

WSK karting

WSK Promotion has established the international karting series since 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved increasingly successful participation, becoming the most qualified showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 total participations.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over the course of these 17 years.

And with the trust, above all, placed by insiders, by the Federations, by the manufacturers, by the teams and by the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their careers in karting and international motor racing.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series has the pride of representing the current champions in motor racing, in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid is in fact made up of drivers who trained competitively in the WSK events.

Action on the track Photo by: WSK

The karting promoted by WSK is not experienced only on the track, but also behind the scenes. WSK Promotion tells, through its videos (“Specials”, “Highlights”, “Recap”…), the backstage of each race and the activities inside the paddock, to fully relive the emotions of the weekend.

Since its inception, WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series, for the public and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason, for years, it has equipped itself with all the technical infrastructure to be able to independently manage each “live” event.

The WSK mobile direction is made up of true communication professionals: directors, cameramen, microphone operators, sound operators who make the most of the latest generation technological equipment useful for broadcasting live the most spectacular scenes experienced on the track. Always accompanied by the commentary in English.

In an era where communication travels fast and at an unceasing pace, WSK Promotion runs not only on the track but also on the Internet. On the wskarting.it website, the public can stay up to date on all the news relating to the various series. A real “hub” into which all communication activities are conveyed.