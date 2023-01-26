Washington is putting pressure on Ankara to stop the practice of allowing the arrival and servicing of flights by Russian airlines on American-made aircraft, The Wall Street Journal writes on January 26, citing sources.

AT material Senior US officials are said to have warned last month that the Turks could face jail time, fines and loss of export privileges if they provided services to Russian and Belarusian carriers.

In particular, it is forbidden to refuel and provide spare parts for American-made aircraft flying to Russia and Belarus.

The authors of the publication emphasize that this violates the export restrictions imposed in 2022, complements “Gazeta.Ru”.

It is noted that since October 1, airlines from Russia have performed more than 2.1 thousand flights to Turkey on American Boeing.

On November 8, 2022, it became known that Turkey closed the skies for Russian aircraft with dual registration. The ban took effect November 1. As explained by the CEO of Pegas Touristik Anna Podgornaya, the Turkish authorities closed the sky for Russian aircraft with dual registration only for flights over Turkey, but not into the country itself. According to her, the ban only affected flights of Russian airlines to Egypt.

Against the backdrop of the special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass, some Western countries have introduced restrictive measures against Moscow, which affected the implementation of flights. In particular, the airspace for Russian aircraft was closed by the EU countries and the United States.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov then said that Moscow would respond to the ban on flights of Russian airlines over a number of European countries, based on its own interests.