The reserves of the US and European countries may be reduced to a critical level due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine by the summer. The newspaper reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) with reference to military analysts.

“Ukraine is using Western-supplied shells about twice as fast as the United States and allies are producing them. At this rate of fire, Kyiv could deplete U.S. and European reserves to critical levels this summer or fall.

Meanwhile, according to analysts, Russia, on the contrary, will be able to expand the production of ammunition in order to keep up with the pace of hostilities. This will lead to a “potential dangerous” gap in the firepower of the conflicting parties in the second half of 2023.

On January 12, Paul Craig Roberts, a former White House official during the Ronald Reagan administration, said that NATO countries had used up their military reserves to such an extent that, in theory, Russia could take over all of Europe.

Earlier, on December 23, Polish army reserve officer Arkadiusz Kups said that Poland had sent almost 40% of its military potential to help Ukraine. He also said that Warsaw handed over tanks, artillery mounts and shells, as well as Soviet S-125 Neva anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv.

On December 21, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor said that the ability of the North Atlantic Alliance to help Ukraine is rapidly declining, and casts doubt on the continuation of assistance in the future. According to him, NATO countries have exhausted most of their ammunition and weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military support for Ukraine after the start of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted earlier, NATO is entering into a proxy war with Russia, supplying weapons to Ukraine.