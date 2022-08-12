Kyiv is struggling to find money to pay the salaries of Ukrainian militants due to the gap between defense spending and tax cuts, an American newspaper reports on Friday, August 12 The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Every day and night it’s a constant headache,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Due to the lack of finances, the central bank of Ukraine is forced to constantly print new money, which leads to inflation and a weakening of the hryvnia. At the same time, the level of tax revenues covers only 40% of government spending, the newspaper reports.

In addition, more than 60% of budget spending falls on military needs, and the Ukrainian authorities need at least $5 billion a month to cover the rest.

On August 11, President of the State Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country needs significant financial assistance without bureaucratic blockages. He also added that Ukraine still needs support “with weapons and shells.”

On August 2, Kyiv received the second tranche of financial assistance from the EU, the total amount was €1 billion.

At the same time, on August 1, the press service of the European Commission stated that it could not provide Ukraine with a loan of €8 billion. The organization noted that guarantees from EU member states could become an alternative solution to the situation. In turn, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of the country Igor Zhovkva pointed out that additional financial support is being blocked by the German government.