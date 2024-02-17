The United States plans to supply the Israeli authorities with various ammunition worth several tens of millions of dollars. The newspaper reported this on Saturday, February 17 The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the newspaper, the expected supply of weapons includes approximately a thousand MK-82 bombs, KMU-572 direct attack ammunition, which provides precision bomb targeting, and FMU-139 bomb fuses. The weapons are valued at tens of millions of dollars.

The proposed transfer is still under internal administration review and details of the proposal could change before US President Joe Biden's administration notifies the leaders of congressional committees that would need to approve the transfer, a US official said.

Earlier, on February 13, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson refused to put to a vote a bill to continue providing assistance to Israel and Ukraine. According to him, congressmen are now busy with the appropriations process.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden said that he was confident of a positive vote in the full House of Representatives of the US Congress regarding the package bill on assistance to Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine.

On that day, the US Senate approved assistance to three states in the amount of $95 billion. 70 senators voted for the bill, 29 against it. At the same time, The Guardian notes that the project has little chance of passing the House of Representatives, since Johnson criticized it for the lack of provisions put forward by Republicans to stop the record flow of migrants on the border with Mexico.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.